35 Genuinely Cute Pairs Of Kicks That’ll Make Everyone Say, “Oh My Gosh, I Love Your Shoes”

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Brittany Ross says about them: "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!"



Promising review: "I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort. They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair are faithfully durable. Docs always run big so I sized a full size down and still comfortably wear them with thin-thick socks. I brought them on a long trip, wore them in various weather conditions like rain/snow/forest trails, and they worked great." —Stacy Cruz

Get them from Amazon for $109.64+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors).