35 Genuinely Cute Pairs Of Kicks That’ll Make Everyone Say, “Oh My Gosh, I Love Your Shoes”

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of timeless Converse Chuck Taylors with a chic platform sole. Whether you pair them with your fave pair of jeans or juxtapose them with a dress, these'll have you looking on-trend wherever you go.
Promising review: "These are so cute on and feel great. My legs are much less fatigued after a day of wearing them. I have received lots of compliments and three people asked for the Amazon link. You won’t be disappointed!" —Kat
Get them from Amazon for $46.62+ (available in sizes 5.5—13 and in 39 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
2. A pair of adorable platform wedge sandals that come in a chock full of colors and styles so that no matter what fun activities the upcoming warmer months bring, you'll have a go-to pair for every outfit.
Promising review: "I wore these shoes on a one-week summer vacation in humid climate in which I walked around town and aboard a cruise ship. I had the option to switch between another pair that I brought with me, but I loved these so much I never wore the other pair. These shoes are so stylish yet comfortable. I was able to walk around town without feeling any discomfort. I also received compliments — which I agreed with, because these shoes are cute! I will definitely love to purchase another pair because the other wore so well and looked good." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $20+ (available in sizes 5—12, including wide sizes, and in dozens of colors and styles).
3. A pair of gorgeous, super versatile heeled slip-ons if you want all the *slip on, slip off* ease, but in a classic open-toe design. These babies have a thick heel for stability as well as soft, thick braided straps to keep your feet in place. (Because having them slide all over the place can be so annoying!)
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10, in two heel heights, and eight colors, as well as with thinner straps).
4. Lug-sole Dr. Martens Rometty boots — even if you're the sundress-wearing friend in the group, these babies are sure to give you some edge. With a classic look and a comfy platform, these give you the freedom to pair them with whatever you so please.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Brittany Ross says about them: "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!"
Promising review: "I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort. They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair are faithfully durable. Docs always run big so I sized a full size down and still comfortably wear them with thin-thick socks. I brought them on a long trip, wore them in various weather conditions like rain/snow/forest trails, and they worked great." —Stacy Cruz
Get them from Amazon for $109.42+ (available in sizes 5–11).
5. Or a pair of water-resistant Sam Edelman combat boots to accompany you as you strut around the city like you're a Cheetah Girl in Barcelona. With a soft sock panel and a sturdy leather structure, these boots combine comfort and style like no one's business.
6. Ultra-comfy Allbirds Tree Pipers, because there's beauty in simplicity. They're made of eucalyptus fiber to keep the insides nice and breathable, and their flexible fabric is designed to move with your feet.
I really could've used these on my breathtaking tour of the Vatican (the one I didn't know would be five. hours. long.)
P.S. They can be tossed in the washing machine when they start to get smelly, and they're made with renewable materials! ♻️
Promising review: "Just spent a week in Paris and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day! My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" —Jessica G.
Get them from Allbirds for $105 (available in sizes 5–11 and 10 colors).
7. Or a trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers that amazed one reviewer with how well they carried them through a full day at Disneyland — and we all know that's the true test of comfort for any pair of shoes. They're made with minimal interior seaming and are lined with supportive foam inserts so that your feet can kiss those painful blisters and midday discomfort goodbye.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library
"I love these! They are the perfect dad sneakers and super in style! I love the blue color as well. They’re comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support. They’re true to size as well." —Stephanie Russell
Get them from Amazon for $47+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).
8. Some staple sandal heels that have delighted reviewers with how unexpectedly comfortable they are. With its classic block heel design and *dozens* of colors and styles to choose from, these might just become one of your most reached-for pairs for brunches, birthday parties, and date nights.
Promising review: "I wore these shoes for a night of dancing celebrating my birthday AFTER I had run a 10k that morning. They were SO COMFY and my feet did not hurt AT ALL for the whole night! I got so many compliments on how cute they were! I have wide feet and usually have an issue with toe straps but not with these! I’m obsessed!" —Lauren
Get them from Amazon for $19.71+ (available in sizes 5—11 and in dozens of colors and styles).
9. Or a gorgeous pair of hi-lo platform pumps if you're looking for a lil' more height and a lot more sole support. Many reviewers claim that these have effortlessly carried them through hours at weddings, graduations, and other formal events, with many of them saying they didn't even have to wear the extra pair of comfy shoes they'd brought with them!
Promising review: "Wore these for my sister's bridal shower. I was the maid of honor so I did plenty of running around. I brought another pair of sandals just in case my feet started to hurt. Ended up never needing them! Got tons of compliments. They are higher than an average heel of similar style but I LOVE that about them. Will be ordering these in other colors. Love love love Dream Pairs!" —Jessie T
Get them from Amazon for $30.35+ (available in sizes 5—11 and in 22 colors).
10. Stunning handmade leather huarache sandals for any events coming up that require more formal footwear but you'd rather skip out on the heels. (Wouldn't we all?) They give you a little height boost and have a miraculous way of perfectly molding to your feet, meaning you'll spend little to no time breaking them in!
Macarena Collection is a small business based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.42 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
11. A must-have pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals, which have a contoured footbed for that extra arch support. Whether you're wearing a classic pair of denim jeans or your favorite flowy dress, this laid-back pair is just the thing you need to complete the look.
Promising review: "This is my second pair of Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals. I bought them for a trip that we will be doing a lot of walking. They are so comfortable. I can wear them all day and my feet won't hurt after walking for long periods of time." —EmmaSimm
Get it from DSW for $109.96 (available in sizes 4–11.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in five colors — not all designs available in all sizes) or from Birkenstock for $110 (available in sizes 4–12.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in three colors).