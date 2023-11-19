39 Pairs Of Shoes That Are So Comfy, You Won't Mind Walking Around In Them All Day

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Stunning handmade leather huarache sandals for any events coming up that require more formal footwear, but you'd rather skip out on the heels. (Wouldn't we all?) They give you a little height boost and have a miraculous way of perfectly molding to your feet, meaning you'll spend little to no time breaking them in!
Macarena Collection is a small business based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $49.52 (originally $61.90; available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
2. Ultra-comfy Allbirds Tree Pipers I could've used on my breathtaking tour of the Vatican (the one I didn't know would be five. hours. long.) They're made of eucalyptus fiber to keep the insides nice and breathable, and their flexible fabric are designed to move with your feet.
P.S. They can be tossed in the washing machine when they start to get smelly, and they're made with renewable materials! ♻️
Promising review: "Just spent a week in Paris and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day! My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" —Jessica G.
Get them from Allbirds for $105 (available in sizes 5–11 and six colors).
3. Or pillowy Adidas running shoes with cloudfoam cushioning that has earned them over 63,000 5-star ratings. They'll be the two lil' clouds your feet need when it comes to a long walking day. And if you'll be exploring a new city soon, you can also pack them without stress. (They're super lightweight!)
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "These are really cute, but besides that, the first time I wore these was on a two-day trip to Disneyland. I was really nervous about wearing brand new shoes on such a big trip and brought back up and Bandaids just in case. I walked nearly 20 miles in these over the course of two days and did not have one single ache or pain related to my shoes. Not only that, it was the best my legs and feet had ever felt on a Disney trip (and we’ve done it A LOT). I am absolutely sold. Plus, my husband told me like five times randomly throughout the trip how good they looked. After two solid days of nonstop walking, they look brand new and I jumped on here right away to write a review. Love!" —immjspyt
Get them from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 44 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
4. Lug-sole Dr. Martens Rometty boots — even if you're the sundress-wearing friend in the group, these babies are sure to give you some edge. With a classic look and a comfy platform, these give you the freedom to pair them with whatever you so please.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Brittany Ross says about them: "I bought these boots last year and they quickly became the ones I reach for whenever I'm not wearing sneakers. They're SO comfortable (I've worn them walking around both NYC and Europe for hours on end), and that bit of extra height makes 5' tall me feel like I can take on the world. They're also ridiculously cute and worth every cent of what they cost, thanks to their durability and versatility. I've worn them in the rain and never once worried about slipping! Best of all, they look great with a casual jeans look or gussied up with a slip skirt, which I've paired them with on many occasions. I know they'll last me a long time, but I'm already certain I won't hesitate to buy a replacement pair when they finally give out. 10/10, buy them! Oh, and FYI, they run a little big, so consider sizing down!"
Promising review: "I have been wearing Docs for years now, and this pair has to take first place for comfort. They're incredibly cute and versatile, can be dressed up or down, and just like any other pair are faithfully durable. Docs always run big so I sized a full size down and still comfortably wear them with thin-thick socks. I brought them on a long trip, wore them in various weather conditions like rain/snow/forest trails, and they worked great." —Stacy Cruz
Get them from Amazon for $97.51+ (available in sizes 5–11).
5. And some absurdly cheap yet cute waterproof Chelsea boots because I think we both know you're way past letting a rainy destination ruin your trip (or your outfit!). These will let you splash around in slushy puddles all you want without any worry of getting a dreadful wet sock.
Promising review: "I live in the desert and noticed our upcoming trip to London had rain in the forecast nearly every day. I didn’t want to walk around in wet tennis shoes, and we were planning a trip with heavy walking. I have problems with plantar fasciitis, so I was skeptical, I usually buy expensive, supportive shoes. But I took a chance. These boots did not disappoint. I ended up wearing them every day in London. They were very comfortable, my feet stayed dry, they were super cute and the best part, ZERO foot pain. We walked a lot, 7–8 miles a day. I will put these in my closet for other rainy-day trips!" —volvomom
Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 4–13 and 15 colors).
6. Or some rain boots with a unique quilted mid-calf design that sets them apart from your regular rain boots. Reviewers rave about how roomy and lightweight they are!
Promising review: "I love these boots! They are comfortable to wear and look great. My feet are wide and I tend to have trouble with boots because they rub on my toes, but these have plenty of room. I'm very pleased with the fit and totally impressed with the customer service from this company! I'm very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9 and seven colors).
7. A must-have pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals, which have a contoured footbed for that extra arch support. Whether you're wearing a classic pair of denim jeans or your favorite flowy dress, this laid back pair is just the thing you need to complete the look.
Promising review: "This is my second pair of Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals. I bought them for a trip that we will be doing a lot of walking. They are so comfortable. I can wear them all day and my feet won't hurt after walking for long periods of time." —EmmaSimm
Get it from DSW for $109.96 (available in sizes 4–11.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in five colors — not all designs available in all sizes) or from Birkenstock for $110 (available in sizes 4–12.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in three colors).
8. Iconic-for-a-reason Teva sandals if you'll be somewhere warm this holiday season where the weather is the *opposite* of frightful. Whether you'll be trekking through the city, or just walking from your hotel room to the pool, this quick-drying pair will keep you from feeling like you're walking on wet sponges, while the strap design ensures your feet stay put.
Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for nonadventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get them from Amazon for $29.60+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 18 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
9. Super supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks — aka the new cushy pair of shoes you'll be reaching for when it's time to go to the airport. Since they're super easy to take on and off, TSA might just stop yelling at you as you try to make your way through security as quickly as possible.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get them from Amazon for $34.31+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 29 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
10. Beautiful Tory Burch ballet flats because they're an elegant pair of shoes that'll barely take up any room in your luggage — their flexibility lets you fold them up for easy packing! And don't worry about the sharp edge that tends to dig into the back of your foot when wearing flats (the elastic back helps you avoid that from happening).
Promising review: "I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" —lheff
Get them from Amazon for $228 (available in sizes 4–13 and three colors) or Nordstrom for $148.20+ (available in sizes 4–13 and 12 styles).
11. Or some less splurgy ballet flats, which come in too many wonderful colors and prints for you *not* to stock up on several pairs. Reviewers rave about how comfy these are!
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get them from Amazon for $23.70 (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 23 styles).
12. A timeless (and comfy) pair of Dr. Martens combat boots that'll probably spend very little time in your closet because of how perfectly they go with your fall/winter season fits.
Promising reviews: "Just what I needed for my camo gear – all set to go on maneuvers! Comfortable fit and WOW color!" —Teeny Tiny
"I love my new Khaki Green Docs! I ordered size 7… same as my other Docs.. and they fit perfectly. The leather is softer than traditional 1460 Docs… beautifully gorgeous! I have them in the gray too, and both colors are true to the photos. I recommend these!!"—CindyChavez
Get them from Amazon for $127.50+ (available in sizes 5–11 and eight colors) or from Free People for $170 (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).
13. Or a pair of water-resistant Sam Edelman combat boots to accompany you as you strut around the city like you're a Cheetah Girl in Barcelona. With a soft sock panel and a sturdy leather structure, these boots combine comfort and support like no one's business.
Promising review: "These boots are sooooo cute! I wore them walking around NY and loved them! I felt very comfortable. They have a good supportive stretch to the ankle and calf. Where have they been my whole life?" —Ben West
Get them from Amazon for $82.02+ (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).
14. Gorgeous leather slides available in several rich neutrals that would pair wonderfully with oh-so-many outfits. The best part? They're backless, so no need to be carrying around Band-Aids for fear of having your shoe dig into your heel!
Miuccia Studio is a small business based in Indonesia and specializes in the *dreamiest* handmade shoes and bags.
Promising review: "Love love love these!! I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of mules for months, I’m so happy I ordered these. They go with everything and super comfy. Shipping was right on time, if not a little early." —Stacie Carlson
Get them from Miuccia Studio on Etsy for $81 (originally $90; available in European sizes 36–43, US sizes 6–11, and six colors).