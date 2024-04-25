If Your Bedroom Could Use A Makeover, Here Are 42 Products You’ll Love

1. A plush shag duvet cover that looks like an impossibly soft cloud sitting in the corner of your room. I'd be running straight to this at the end of a long, tiresome day. *Agnes' voice from Despicable Me* ...it's so fluffyyy!!!
And bonus! You can also get these matching pillowcases to complete the whole look. 😍
Promising review: "This feels incredible. I love the weight to this. I slept better last night than I have in a very long time. Sensory overload. :) I think this is one of my best Amazon finds yet. Highly recommend. You will not regret your purchase." —Ronnie
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in three sizes and 41 colors).
2. Or an elegant duvet cover set so you can give your bed a luxurious makeover. I mean the gold and emerald green combo is just *chef's kiss*.
Promising review: "I usually buy bedding from Pottery Barn because of the excellent quality. I did however fall in love with this pattern and decided to take a chance for the value, especially since the inside of the duvet cover comes with loops to attach to the comforter. The duvet set arrived in one day and was nicely packaged. The quality is excellent and the pattern is beyond my expectations. This is better than Pottery Barn!" —LA
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in six sizes and 38 patterns).
3. A delightfully unique Lego flower bouquet that'll stay looking beautiful and colorful on your nightstand or dresser without you ever having to remember to water it.
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok.
The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising review: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." —Greg
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
4. A moon phase mirror set because nothing makes more sense than moon-themed decor right above your sleeping space.
Promising review: "I was looking for small decor for my office wall. This one is the focal point behind me and when I do the web meetings and everyone sees it. They complement with my boho decor perfectly. They were very easy to set up. I recommend trace a very thin line with a pencil before placing them. They come with a sticky glue and it works very well. Remove the plastic protector after you finish to avoid fingers prints. I got a lot of compliments!" —Brenda Bonano
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in two colors).
5. Or a metal moon phase garland to add a whimsical flair to your headboard for a modern boho style.
Base Roots is an AAPI woman-owned small business based in La Mirada, California.
Promising review: "I like this moon phase hanging rather than a poster because it’s more unique! It is heavy, but not too heavy to hang on a wall with pins. It hangs perfectly and I found the perfect spot for it!" —Ann Fournier
Get it from Base Roots on Etsy for $20 or from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors and in a banner style).
6. A CovoBox with a hollow inside so that you can cover up things like cable boxes and cords that are rudely messing with your room's ~aesthetic~. Shhh...no one will ever know.
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29+ (available in customizable sizes and colors).
7. A silent ceramic essential oil diffuser that looks more like a pretty terra-cotta vase than a diffuser. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, sit back, and let it transport you to an oasis of aromatherapy.
Promising review: "I like everything about this diffuser. It is pretty to look at, has a ceramic top, works well (I can actually see the vapor across the room), and you can smell the oil even in a large room. I am happy I found this diffuser." —Jenny R.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in seven colors).
8. A groovy disco ball planter for giving your living room a dose of sparkle so that you can dance the night away (even if it's just with your plant babies).
It's featured in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I recently added a disco ball planter to my room, and I'm really pleased with how it looks! The way it catches the sunlight at certain times of the day creates a beautiful and playful effect. It was easy to set up, and the planter itself is well-designed and sturdy. It adds a unique and fun touch to my room decor, giving it a bit of flair and personality. Whether I'm admiring the sparkling reflections or tending to the plants in the planter, it brings a sense of joy and vibrancy to the space. If you're looking to add a touch of whimsy to your room, I definitely recommend this!" —Jonathan Belle
Get it from Amazon for $25.97+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
9. A sheer curtain panel because opening your eyes to a green veil softly lit by the natural light beaming in through your window sounds like an amazing way to wake up.
Promising review: "I have extra tall windows in my sunroom. I decided to order 10 of these panels because they were so inexpensive and because the print would add a nice touch to all the plants, white wicker, etc. I LOVE THE WAY THIS LOOKS IN A SUN ROOM. The quality is what you would expect for the price, the print is great but the seams pucker slightly. But when I put the 10 panels together, that all just worked together. My windows are now bright with leaves cascading down and the whole room is just fantastic because of these curtains." —Janice Briggs
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three sizes and four colors).
10. A set of string lightbulbs to turn your plain mirror into your dream movie star vanity. They stick easily onto your mirror and have dimmable brightness options. Ready for your close-up?
Each string is 11.53 feet long and comes with 10 attached lightbulbs.
Promising review: "I love these lights and cannot believe the price! I love the dimmer — it dims to five different brightness levels. You simply touch the 'ON' button each time you want it brighter. I really didn't expect these to work as well as they have. I mean, when can you buy anything at this price and it really work? I'm really impressed and will definitely buy these again for other mirrors or replacements. I am very happy with my purchase! —Ginger
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
11. A whisper quiet personal fan that gives your bedroom the perfect retro accent while giving you the perfect cooling airflow as you work at your desk or take a midday nap.
Promising review: "This fan is absolutely awesome. It has two settings and not to mention how stinking cute it is. I use it on my nightstand. For those of you that sweat through the night, this is a must buy!!! The low setting cools you off quick and the high setting freezes you. Best decision ever!!! So ladies…..if you are going through that hellfire stage in your life, do yourself a favor and buy this little beaut!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).
12. A PAWsitively adorable desk lamp with three levels of light temperature and brightness settings. Consider this your nightstand's four-legged bestie.
13. A delightfully eclectic wall decor set because it'll add a vintage, bohemian flair to your space. They're printed on thick semi-gloss paper with a subtle matte finish that makes the images look detailed and vibrant. 😍
Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about these, do yourself a favor and get them!! The quality of the prints as well as the material is top tier! You get such a nice range of size — perfect for making a collage, and these packs have a gorgeous selection of media for any aesthetic. I am so much happier than I thought I was gonna be with these prints! Delivery also went smoothly so there was zero bends or tears in my prints!" —Serena Escamilla
Get a set of 16 from Amazon for $16.99.