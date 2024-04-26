33 Beauty Products That Will Earn *And* Keep Their Place In Your Routine

1. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser if you want to be able to wash your face without having it feel bone dry afterward. Its relatively low pH helps balance and protect your skin from acne-causing irritants without stripping it. It's also enriched with tea tree oil and BHA to help keep your skin nice and smooth.
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the ph of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the ph of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $10.59+ (available in two sizes).
2. Or The Face Shops's facial foaming cleanser with rice water that contains vitamins and minerals to purify, moisturize, and brighten your skin while protecting it from excessive irritation. Reviewers with sensitive skin swear by it!
Promising reviews: "I recently purchased this cleanser, and I must say, it has exceeded my expectations in every way possible. This set is not just a face cleanser; it's a holistic skincare experience that will leave your skin feeling refreshed, radiant, and deeply nourished." —Denise B
"This foams easily, thick and smooth. Feels like liquid silk. I love the smell. I'm very sensitive to smells in personal care products, and this is the most pleasant smell I have ever had in a soap. I use a lot of sunscreen due to hiking in Arizona. When I wash my face with this soap, it cleans off everything in one go, no need for a second wash to make sure everything is off my face. My face somehow looks and feels super clean but not tight, not ashy, and doesn't look or feel dry. I've used it for months now, and my skin definitely looks clearer and I've had no breakouts." —Emery Davis
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
3. A Revlon hot air brush that'll save you more than double the time it takes you to style your hair with a traditional blow-dryer and round brush. This magical tool will give you soft, smooth waves with just a few passes!
Promising review: "I am a licensed cosmetologist of 30+ years and I couldn’t be more pleased! Salon-perfect, shiny, bouncy blowouts! Dries and styles in one or two easy passes ( on damp hair) and provides maximum lift if I style it that way. Easily dries and styles large sections of hair making this THE BEST hairstyling tool! Highly recommend! I use the low setting and cool blast. Surprised and very happy that I don't need med/high settings. Only caveat I have come across so far: the temp/speed setting is in an awkward place to be able to change it while using. Learning curve, I suppose. Otherwise, another GREAT styling tool from Revlon! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" —ERJ
Get it from Amazon for $36.71 (available in six sizes and nine colors).
4. A kojic acid dark spot remover soap, which you can use on your face as well as your hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, and underarms. Its wonderful mix of shea butter, olive oil, turmeric, hyaluronic acid, and retinol will give hyper-pigmented areas an even glow by helping to reduce scars and restore moisture.
Promising review: "Me and my wife recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this kojic acid soap for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —Bathusi Lobaka
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A daily lash serum that'll make your mascara step twice as easy because it'll make your lashes longer and stronger within just a few weeks. You'll be resisting the urge to flutter your lashes like a cartoon character every time your S.O. walks by in no time.
Promising review: "I was amazed when my daughter got this product and her eyelashes looked so long without makeup. I had to try it for myself and sure enough it worked for me as well! Now we both have long full eyelashes without any mascara. This product is truly amazing!!" —jenny schillinger
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two styles).
6. A nourishing Etude House eye cream with concentrated collagen that moisturizes and helps firm the delicate skin around your eyes while helping to prevent fine lines. It'll make your skin feel so supple, you'll want to add that eye cream step back into your regular routine.
Soko Glam is an Asian-owned business based in New York City. It was founded by a wife and husband team, Charlotte and Dave Cho, who curate the products on Soko Glam by traveling regularly to Seoul to scour the Korean skincare market.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" —Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." —Mary
7. And a The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a collagen eye stick and in multipacks).
8. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears (Hopefully, tears of joy!). It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
9. A renowned, plant-based TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum that uses vitamins C and E and botanical hyaluronic acid to help rejuvenate dull skin by brightening and evening its tone. Use it daily to achieve the radiance that gorgeous face of yours deserves.
This serum is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Best vitamin C serum I've used. Including the dermatologist office and department store brands. Takes very little product to cover face, neck, chest. After second bottle, twice daily use, my jawline tightened and smile lines plumped. My skin feels and looks softer. Foundation smoother. Their customer service is top-notch. I've never had a single problem. Good product. The price is incredible! I hope everyone else has the same experience. (And...I have age 50+ skin complete with effects of sunbathing before we knew it was deadly)." —Love My Lab
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
10. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 62,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!"
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Get it from Amazon for $17 (also available as a glass skin starter set).
11. A bottle of I'm From goami rice toner that reviewers with dry skin say is hydration in a bottle. Its vegetable-originated extracts will leave your skin looking supple, smooth, and glowy without any heavy or sticky residue.
This toner is vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I love this toner! I’ve finished the whole bottle. It’s light and moisturizing. I can definitely tell the difference, my skin is smoother and plump. I love it cause I have both oily and dry skin and it makes my skin normal again! Best of all it doesn’t burn or irritate my skin, if anything it calms it down. Will definitely be buying again." —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $22.20+ (available in two sizes).