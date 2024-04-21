31 Beauty Products That Reviewers Were Skeptical About At First, But Ended Up Loving

1. A The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising reviews: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rearview mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available as a collagen stick and in two-packs).
2. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 46,000 5-star ratings!
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after seeing how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying, "gimme gimme gimme!!"
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, WOW! I was initially skeptical about trying this, but now I can't imagine my skincare routine without it. This miracle product has truly transformed my skin. First and foremost, the hydration this essence provides is unparalleled. From the moment I apply it, my skin instantly feels plump, supple, and deeply moisturized. Say goodbye to dry patches and hello to a radiant complexion! This also works wonders on fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars. With consistent use, I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. It's smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking than ever before. It sinks effortlessly into the skin without leaving any greasy residue behind, making it perfect for layering with other skincare products. It's a true game-changer for anyone looking to achieve a healthy, glowing complexion. It's a skincare staple that delivers real results, and I'm forever grateful to have discovered it!" —Karma Lewinsky
Get it from Amazon for $17 (also available as a set).
3. Or a Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, which is a lightweight gel-type cream that'll help soothe dry, irritated skin and strengthen your skin barrier by enriching it with the long-lasting hydration it's been begging for.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I was kind of skeptical about this product, but I have heard quite a few people using it so I wanted to give it a try. To my surprise, it has left my skin super smooth, super soft, and very hydrated. My make up lays very smoothly as well. I use it day and night and definitely recommend it. It does not have a smell. The consistency is kind of a slimy sticky (I know sounds kinda gross), but it dries right on the face quickly and easily and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. Definitely recommend! —Cort
Get it from Amazon for $16.
4. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there are different options for different skin concerns), and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plump and radiant!
Promising review: "As someone who has combo-sensitive skin (with an oily T zone) and very skeptical when it comes to what I'm putting on my face, implementing this product into my day-to-day routine has definitely improved my skin. This is the first serums I have ever bought and I will definitely be sticking to this one. My skin is more hydrated and very soft/smooth. P.S. It can be a tad bit sticky but not too much to the point where you can feel it without touching it :)) 10/10 would recommend !" —Lin
Get it from Amazon for $16.65 (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four).
5. A super easy-to-use (and super cute) Tonymoly octopus-shaped blackhead remover — it'll become your nose's best friend. Just scrub it over your nose and watch as it gently exfoliates and removes excess sebum, blackheads, and other impurities. Bye bye, pore strips!
Promising reviews: "I’ll admit, I was a bit skeptical when I ordered this. I’ve had acne for over 30 years and have tried all sorts of products, but since this has good reviews, I decided to give it a shot. I’m really impressed with how this product works. It leaves my skin very soft but also unclogs pores. I’ve actually seen an improvement in my skin since I’ve started using it. Since it’s an exfoliating product, I only use it about three times a week, but it has really helped with removing dry skin, and I’ve had less breakouts." —SP
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and it smells great, too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt was visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $8.31.
6. And a Korean exfoliating mitt you can use in the bath or shower to achieve that ~buttery soft~ skin. It helps you gently lather off dead skin, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris. The best part? You can get specific about the exfoliation pressure, since it's on your own hand!
Promising review: "I truly had no idea how much dead skin I actually had until using this mitt. I was super skeptical at first because, let’s be real, who actually thought that it would work the way they said it would and you’d end up with visible 'rolls' of dead skin? I sure didn’t, but geesh was I in for a surprise after the first use. It feels amazing, by the way — like a full body 'reset.' You just get into a shower or bath and soak, so to speak, and start going to town on that dead skin. And once it starts coming off, you’ll be just as grossed out as I was 🤢. So….much…skin. But I sure felt like a baby’s booty after I was finished. Make sure to use your favorite moisturizer afterward!" —Sarah Jayne
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available individually or as a pair).
7. A highly concentrated leave-in repair hair mask if you're trying to restore you're processed hair to its silky glory (we've all been there🥲). This mask is enriched with peptides that work their magic to moisturize and reverse the damage on your locks in just four minutes!
Promising review: "I was super skeptical when my girl, my angel hair guru, recommended this. It’s pricey, but let me tell you!!! One use, and I am HOOKED. My hair has NEVER been softer, less frizzy, maintained for 48 hours, extends the cleanliness of my hair so I wash it less. I was super skeptical of it, especially bc like, HOW?! How can not using conditioner be okay, lol but this is pure unicorn magic. This product is a game changer!! RUN ladies! Don’t walk." —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
8. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears (Hopefully, tears of joy!). It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra-smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!
Promising review: "This product feels so nice on my skin. I hate the way sunscreen feels with a passion. Lotion or spray just leaves me feeling sticky or greasy, just wanting to wash my face or take a bath. This sunscreen is amazing. I was skeptical, but the reviews seemed so promising. I am so glad I took their word for it. It seriously goes on feeling so soft and stays feeling clean on your skin. A little goes a long way. This was worth every penny, and will be my go-to sun protection from now on." —Heather Rae
Get it from Amazon for $19.
9. An 18-piece makeup brush set that'll help you complete each step of your makeup routine like a total pro. They're so high-quality they even surprised this reviewer with how well they've held up after two years! Plus, the included cylinder case allows you to set them upright on your vanity *and* serves as easy packaging for travel.
Promising reviews: "Great set! I was a little skeptical of the quality due to the affordable price, but I have zero complaints! The brushes are very soft and I love the variety of options. They blend nicely and color is gorgeous. I would recommend!" —Cassandra
"I was a loyal IT Cosmetics brush customer, then I went with a few Real Techniques brushes. These actually beat both of those brands — I have no idea how! I ended up tossing most of my brushes now in favor of these. They wash easily, look nice, are soft, and very durable. I’ll keep buying!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in eight colors).
10. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil made with soothing apple water to help moisturize and soften your lips without giving you that icky sticky finish. It also gives your lips a lovely, natural-looking flush.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
I have been using this lip oil for two months and don't go anywhere without it. It's sooo moisturizing and leaves such a lovely, subtle tint. When my lips are feeling a little dry, I can apply this to add relieving moisture *and* some lively color to my lips. I also love that the brand has various options for different preferences!
Promising review: "I love this stuff. I had never used a lip oil before and was skeptical but this stuff is great. It doesn't sting my abused chapped lips and healed them nicely. It's not sticky or uncomfortable, just a light coating that melts in like an expensive balm. I'm a nervous lip nibbler, and this oil really helped. The mint is pleasant and didn't seem to encourage me to lick, a problem I've had with especially tasty or fragrant balms. I had no problem with my bottle leaking and carried it safely in my purse." —Auntie May
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (available in 13 colors and in sets).
11. A Mizon snail repair cream with snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and 12 natural extracts that can help nourish, brighten, and re-plump your skin without any oiliness (perfect for acne-prone skin!). When it comes to repairing the skin barrier, this cream really ~snailed~ it.
Behold, yet another product that has made me love products with snail mucin. I've been using this product for three months and it's like this cream has taken an eraser and rubbed it over my acne scars to reveal the clear-looking skin that I didn't know I could achieve. A true game-changer!
Promising review: "Holy moly, y'all. When I first ordered this, I was incredibly skeptical (and also a little grossed out) — snail goo? Really? I was doubtful, but I was also desperate. I am so glad I trusted these reviews and bought this snail repair cream. It has turned my skin around. I'm 24 and have had acne all throughout my life. It's been unpredictable and incredibly frustrating. Mizon has honestly been my skin-saver. I've been using it for two weeks, and everyone has commented on the difference in my skin and told me that I 'glow' and that my skin is 'so soft.' I was recently told by an esthetician that my pores are 'some of the tiniest she has ever seen,' and I used to get blackheads galore! The change has been RAPID, consistent, and noticeable. But, most importantly, it has been easy. I go through my day without feeling self-conscious about whether my forehead is erupting. Oh, what a glorious feeling!" —Katherine Mogen
Get it from Amazon for $10.89+ (available in four sizes).
12. A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches to evict those pesky pimples that have no business invading your face. These are coated with hydrocolloid to protect and heal the blemish more effectively — you officially have no excuses for popping those pimples anymore!
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.
Promising review: "I am always skeptical after buying something I was influenced on... but these babies lived up to the HYPE. I am telling you right now... not one patch has ever worked for me in the way these work. I can put one on overnight and it completely heals the spot by morning. They actually work. I have tried so many different brands before and NOT ONE has ever worked as fast and consistently as these patches do. I love that they come in three different sizes. The smallest ones are barely even noticeable. I wear them when I go run errands. Highly recommend" —Alisonnv
Get a pack of 32 from Amazon for $10.99 (available in four sizes).