28 Products So Darn Beautiful They're Worth A Little Extra Splurge

1. A set of whimsical rainbow wine glasses that you'll want to keep on display when you're not using them to drink your favorite pinot noir. Reviewer rave about how beautifully this set doubles as home decor!
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.
Promising review: "My boyfriend got these for me for my birthday and I am obsessed with them. The only wine glasses we use! The colors absolutely mesmerized us both when I opened the package…felt like we were looking at a rainbow. They are beautiful to say the least!" —bai
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99 (also available in a stemless style).
2. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman with such a sophisticated look, no one would ever know you use it as a secret storage compartment. It's perfect for helping you tidy up your space and adding a touch of elegance to the room.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in three colors).
3. The Always Pan from Our Place, which is a sleek, BuzzFeed-beloved tool that'll help anyone tap in to their biggest culinary dreams. This 8-in-1 nonstick pan is designed to help you braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, and store like a pro. Plus! It comes in many gorgeous colors. As Chef Gusteau says, "Anyone can cook!"
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele has to say about the Always Pan: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, I find that the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"
Also, BuzzFeeders LOVE this pan. Here's our Always Pan review, in which seven members of our team weigh in everything they love about it, from the nonstick coating to the versatility to the ~aesthetic~.
Get it from Our Place for $150 (available in 10 colors).
4. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set, because who wouldn't want to come home after a long day to this glorious, cloud-like beauty? Seriously, this just gave lazy Sundays a whole new meaning.
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get the faux fur duvet cover with a fringe pillow sham from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
5. A cooling satin pillowcase — it'll give your bed a hint of ~luxury~. Not only does it look pretty; reviewers say its soft fabric helps clear acne-prone skin and creates less friction on their hair to avoid breakage (which is especially ideal as the cold, dry weather settles in)!
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and in 16 styles).
6. A levitating planter to make it look like you've cast a wingardium leviosa spell on your plant. You now have every right to brag about being the friend in the group with the most ~magical~ taste in home decor.
7. A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle, because there is truly such beauty in simplicity. Plus, it's as functional as it is chic! Its elegant gooseneck is designed for a slow, even pour and its temperature settings let you dictate exactly how warm you want your water to be. All there's left to do is sit back, sip your London Fog tea, and conclude that this kettle makes you better than everyone else.
Promising review: "This kettle is, quite simply, as beautiful as it is functional. Unlike other kettles, this is slender, low profile, and elegant. It is electric, rather than induction, which is fine by me. It's better than I imagined. It looks so at home on my countertop! I am amazed at how quickly it heats water to 92° C — less than a minute!! The counterbalanced handle ensures a slow, even pour. It's quite heavier than my stovetop kettle. And I no longer have to keep my other hand on the top. In conclusion, this kettle is more than a kettle, it's a piece of furniture. Simple, elegant, functional." —MJV
Get it from Amazon for $165+ (available in three sizes and six styles).
8. A gorgeously designed Hatch Restore sound machine to make you feel like your starting your day off with the sunrise from The Lion King. It works as a touch-controlled smart light and gently wakes your body up with soothing sounds instead of that traumatizing iPhone alarm sound (you know the one). It even has a soft-glow reading light to help you wind down and achieve the healthy sleep routine of your dreams.
Hatch Restore lets you personalize a "bedtime routine" for each night to train your brain to recognize sleep cues and get a better night's rest. Options include changing the light settings to more amber tones to help produce melatonin for sleep, soothing noise options, and sleep meditations and sleep stories you can get in the Hatch app.
Promising review: "I was so hesitant to spend $130 on this but nothing else really seemed to come close. I have to wake up at 5 a.m. for work and it’s so difficult in the colder months when it’s pitch black out. This is one of the nicest investments I’ve made for my sleep. Not only is it a very cool lamp and sound machine, but the sunrise and sunset features are just amazing. Really makes me feel so relaxed! So, if you’re thinking about buying this, I recommend!" —Brittanypetronella
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
9. A surprisingly spacious faux leather mini crossbody bag — it's lightweight, stylish, comes in many vibrant colors, and (bonus!) made the list as one of Oprah's Favorite Things. 😍
Promising review: "This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card. I loved that it had a long-enough strap to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." —M. Steffes
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 14 colors).
10. A monthly subscription to Silk + Sonder, which will send you a brand new, absolutely lovely planner each month that might just turn your organization goals into a fun hobby through its guided prompts, wellness trackers, and dated calendar spreads. Not only will you feel more put together, it also aims to boost your creativity and create a journaling habit!
Silk + Sonder is a small business founded by Meha Agrawal, a former software engineer who developed the planners as a way for people to stay emotionally and mentally connected with themselves through self-guided structure and creativity.
Promising review: "I started S+S to try and get my anxiety and depression better managed. I was struggling with a pretty bad depression period and wanted to be more proactive. It has kept me accountable and given me a mindfulness outlet which was much needed. I noticed a big change even just in the first week of having my first journal. Now, I am going to stick with it for a while longer! LOVE my Silk + Sonder Journals!" —Lindsey S.
Get it from Silk + Sonder at $24.95/month.
11. An oh-so-soft loungewear set that reviewers say feel a lot like Skims! Don't mind me, I'll just be wearing this while I'm hard at work on my laptop...on my couch...about to fall asleep because of how cozy I am.
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).
12. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to give your boring, colorless keyboard a run for its money. When you're writing your 10th follow-up email of the afternoon, at least you'll have these adorable keys to look down at.
Or get the full-sized version here!
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 11 colors).
13. A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls that blend beauty and function wonderfully. They're made of ceramic with a slightly wavy rim that'll make your inner minimalist sigh with joy. And don't worry — they're also microwave- and dishwasher-safe!
Check out a TikTok of the bowls in action.
Promising review: "These are awesome! Perfect thickness (not too thin and not too thick). I love the wavy appearance. Matte black has a sort of sheen to it and it's just lovely. These look amazing on my open shelving in my black walnut kitchen. They are LARGE, too. Awesome pasta/salad plates." —C. Mah
Get a set of four from Amazon for $25.53+ (available in three colors and two sets).