38 Autumn Clothing Pieces That You’ll ~Fall~ In Love With

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A plaid shacket with a drop-shoulder design, button cuffs, and plenty of room for layering! It's sure to be your comfy go-to for some light added warmth.
Reviewers say this runs large, so depending on the type of fit you're going for, you may want to order a size down.
Promising review: "What’s not to love about this jacket??? It’s soft but has a good weight to it. Color is on trend but classic enough to be a fave for a number of years. Paired it with blue jeans, black jeans and leggings all for different looks and received many compliments. Love that it has side pockets — they could be a bit bigger though — but better than no pockets! Def recommend this as a fall and winter staple! I’m 5’5", 145lbs; ordered a medium and it fits the way I thought!" —Wendy M.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors/styles).
2. A pair of reviewer-beloved The Gym People joggers, which have a tapered design and a stretchy waistband that'll probably make them one of the most reached-for pieces in your closet. And let's not forget the side pockets😍
Promising review: "I am so happy I came across these pants. They are buttery soft and warm, but breathable. I wear these to exercise and as a scrub pant substitute at work. They’re so much softer and warmer than scrub joggers! I am 4’11 and 160 lbs and a medium fits very well. I bought a green pair and then immediately got a black pair. Will be buying more for sure." —Dsharma
Get them from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 15 colors).
3. Or a pair of breathable high-waisted leggings with moisture-wicking, fleece-lined material so that you stay warm and comfy when working out, running errands, or lounging at home — especially as the temps start to fall. They also have a hidden waistband pocket!
Promising review: "I bought this pair of leggings initially so I could have something warm and comfortable to wear while working at home that wasn't just a pair of sweatpants — they ended up becoming a staple of my workout wardrobe too! I ended up getting two more pairs in the no-pocket style so I can cycle through them during the week for my outdoor walks/runs. Fit-wise, if you're not looking for something super-snug, I'd suggest going a size up. The legs are a little long on me, but I'm short (5'1") and I'm used to things being a little long on me. My only gripe about these is that the side pocket isn't anywhere near big enough to hold my phone, but I've got a huge phone, so I'm used to it not fitting in pockets easily. Long story short: I love these, and if you're looking for warm leggings, either for working out or for lounging around the house, you should get a pair of these." —Beth Lynn Nolen
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, in 19 colors, and in three different pocket options).
4. An oversized cable knit sweater vest that you can wear as a mini dress with boots or with a long-sleeve blouse underneath. Either way, it'll look super chic!
Promising review: "Very soft material and fits great! I am so impressed with the quality for the price. Definitely a new fall staple for my wardrobe." —Stephanie Menard
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 28 colors).
5. A loose-fitting corduroy button-down shirt with button cuffs and a charming turn-down collar you can wear on your next coffee date for a relaxed, effortless look.
Promising review: "Staple for any outfit to layer or accessorize. Material is great quality, dress it up or down. I’ve worn this to the gym with leggings and sneakers and to brunch in booties with jeans, did not let me down!" —Melissa Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $30.58 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 37 colors)
6. A lightweight mesh-sleeve blouse — its elegant square neckline and puff sleeves will make it the new top you reach for when going somewhere that requires more effort than just throwing on a sweatshirt.
Promising reviews: "Nice lightweight shirt. Completely on trend with slightly puffy sleeves, great weight, good quality fabric. A must-have staple." —Lily
"The fit is amazing. It looked super cute for date night. It was comfortable because of the stretchy body. And the sheer sleeves made the top look more fancy. I received several compliments!" —mmts
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors and sleeve styles)
7. A reviewer-beloved Carhartt beanie that comes in a bunch of different colors, so that can add a stylish piece to your outfit while keeping that noggin of yours toasty warm. Oh, and it has over 129,400 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I own every color. It’s a staple. I’ve given this as a gift so many times I don’t know how many times I can review it. I’m obsessed with these hats I own every single color and most of them I own in two." —Jasmine Young
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 35 colors).
8. A pair of adorable slouchy socks, which are the perfect accessory for an effortlessly comfy-yet-cute look. Plus, reviewers say they wash well and are super breathable!
Promising review: "I've worn these socks about five times now and I've been loving them! They're the perfect slouchy socks for fall/winter. I wear them over leggings with a chunky sneaker. I've also washed them and they've held up well. I would recommend!" —Jasper Cruz
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.60+ (available in five color variations).
9. A chunky soft knit cardigan because it isn't fall without this classic staple. Throw it on over your sundress if you're just not ready to accept summer is ending, or wear it with your fave pair of jeans and a simple top! (And to all my fellow Swifties, you know what song to cue.)
Promising review: "Just as expected. If you want a baggier and oversized look I would recommend going up a size. I got a medium and it is just the right amount of oversize for me. The quality is nice as well, love my new black cardigan! It's a great staple piece." —Alexis A.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 29 colors).
10. Or!! A luxe V-neck cardigan in a cashmere-esque brushed fabric — easily dress it up or down while staying nice and warm. Reviewers rave about how well it holds its shape, with many of them deeming it their new favorite sweater.
11. A simply chic and easy-to-accessorize mock-neck sweater that you can wear for both a casual or more polished look. Pair it with trousers for a day at the office or under a dress for a coffee day with your besties.
Promising review: "I am so pleased with these sweaters. I normally wear a medium sweater, so I ordered the black, charcoal, and navy in medium and they are an instant staple in my wardrobe. They fit perfectly and go well with a pencil skirt or trousers for the office. 10/10 would recommend." —Lane Augustine
Get it from Amazon for $21.80+ (available in sizes XS–6X and in 16 colors).
12. And speaking of trousers, a pair of high-rise wide leg trousers with belt hoops so you can throw in a cute belt. They are made of soft, stretchy material and will make you look expensive without breaking the bank. Plus, many reviewers on the taller side say these are the perfect length!
Promising reviews: "These are super nice slacks. They are the perfect thickness for fall, winter and even spring. I got the plain slacks and they will go with a lot of my pullover solid shirts. I hope to get the matching jacket before it’s sold out!" —Dee Ja
"These are the perfect pants!! The length is perfect and I have room in the thigh and waist areas. I'm 5'5 and weigh 178lbs for reference. The fabric is very soft and breathable and perfect for summer/fall. I'll be buying another pair." —NikkiRey
Get them from Target for $32 (available in sizes 2—26 and in six colors).
13. A timeless Wrangler jean jacket because it goes with basically any outfit and is perfect for the upcoming "light jacket weather" days.
It's machine washable and has over 14,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I have been searching high and low for the perfect denim jacket. That search ended here! It's become a wardrobe staple for me, and I have to remind myself to limit how often I wear it because I want to wear it everyday! It stretches perfectly, it's warm without being hot, the pockets are perfectly sized and placed, I could go on and on! I love this jacket! It washes well, travels well, keeps its shape and keeps you warm!" —Alexa
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).
14. Or a faux leather jacket to easily add a touch of classic coolness to any OOTD, even on those chilly fall nights! I'm pretty sure you could throw this on over a onesie and make it fashionable.
Promising review: "I have been trying so hard to find a duplicate faux leather jacket to replace the one I purchased from Forever 21 a few years ago. With that being said, I fell upon this baby right here on Amazon. I must say, I LOVE IT! Definitely a purchase I am satisfied with. I compared my measurements with the size chart provided and picked a size closer to my preferred fit and I just couldn't be happier with what I got. It's my STAPLE JACKET now." —LilRed
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS—XXL and in 22 colors).