If You Deserve A Little Treat, Grab One Of These 27 Beauty Products From Amazon

1. A The Saem hydrating eye stick that has a cooling formula to help de-puff the area around your eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles so no one at the office starts asking you why you look like a Tim Burton character.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Price: $9.99 (also available as a collagen eye stick)
2. Or an eye cream for dark circles featuring yerba mate extract, as well as caffeine, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, at a bafflingly low price for the amount of compliments you're due to receive.
Promising review: "I tried this cream to reduce bags under my eyes and it seems to be working! I love that it does not irritate my sensitive eyes at all! The tube is small and you only need a dab so it will last a while. The price is also very affordable compared to other brands. The formula is very creamy and glides on easily. Once it sets, you can feel a slight tightening and you can apply your makeup over it without it getting cakey. I will definitely purchase this item again, so with it!" —Grace C
Price: $6
3. An 18-piece makeup brush set that'll help you complete each step of your makeup routine like a total pro. They're so high-quality they even surprised this reviewer with how well they've held up after two years! Plus, the included cylinder case allows you to set them upright on your vanity *and* serves as easy packaging for travel.
Promising review: "I was a loyal IT Cosmetics brush customer, then I went with a few Real Techniques brushes. These actually beat both of those brands — I have no idea how! I ended up tossing most of my brushes now in favor of these. They wash easily, look nice, are soft, and very durable. I’ll keep buying!" —Amazon Customer
Price: $12.99+ (available in eight colors)
4. A bottle of TikTok-famous Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence because it will soothe and rejuvenate your skin so effectively, it'll make you think the exact opposite of "ew" when you think of snail mucin. It can also give your skin a natural "I woke up like this" glow that has earned it over 46,000 5-star ratings!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!".
Promising review: "I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up! No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great. Highly recommend!" —Sarah D.
Price: $17 (also available as a set)
5. A highly concentrated leave-in repair hair mask if you're trying to restore you're processed hair to its silky glory (we've all been there🥲). This mask is enriched with peptides that work their magic to moisturize and reverse the damage on your locks in just four minutes!
Promising review: "So my hair was damaged by heat and color damage and looked really dry. I ended up buying this repair mask and let me tell you, in two days of just using this product, it's mind-blowing. The blatant dryness just disappeared — magic in a bottle! You get what you pay for. It is pricey, but it works, so I'm glad I invested in my hair. I would recommend. Invest in your hair care. It worked for me, and I'm very happy!" —Addina V Bernard
Price: $29+ (available in two sizes)
6. A Beauty of Joseon serum if you're a real glow getter. The niacinamide and propolis extract formula can help you maintain clearer skin, brighten dark spots, and give you a dewy glow, thanks to its honey-like texture.
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there are different options for different skin concerns), and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plump and radiant!
Promising review: "From the moment I started using this serum, I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" —Yuna Lee
Price: $18.39+ (available in three other formulations; you can also get a pack with all four)
7. An under-eye brightener that works wonders to balance out the bluish tones of under-eye shadows and dark circles. And bonus! It's infused with hyaluronic acid and shea butter to nourish your skin and give you a radiant glow. Wear it by itself or under your concealer for a more full-coverage look!
Promising review: "I have hollow dark under-eye circles, and concealer never works for me bc it just makes my under eyes dry and doesn’t conceal the darkness. THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. It has a very hydrating formula, and a tiny bit goes a very, very long way. I’m so impressed and incredibly happy with this purchase!" —Val
Price: $6
8. A super easy-to-use (and super cute) Tonymoly octopus-shaped blackhead remover — it'll become your nose's best friend. Just scrub it over your nose and watch as it gently exfoliates and removes excess sebum, blackheads, and other impurities. Bye-bye, pore strips!
Promising reviews: "This is hands down the best exfoliator I have ever had. It’s small, so I was concerned, but I exfoliate my face twice a week and it’s been a couple of months there’s still plenty left. 10/10 buy it now!" —Mars
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me and smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt was visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Price: $12.50
9. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen approved by many reviewers with oily skin who rave about its ability to blend and not leave a greasy finish. It has SPF 50+ protection and resists water, sweat, and tears (Hopefully, tears of joy!). It also creates a silky smooth base — perfect for wearing under a full face of makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!
Not to be dramatic, but OMG — this product leaves my skin looking and feeling *SO* soft. It gives your skin an ultra-smooth texture, making it the perfect SPF to lay underneath your makeup! Plus, it has a subtle, clean scent. I've been using this product for four months now and will absolutely continue to use it!
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily, but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Price: $19.70
10. A long-wear Wet n Wild Breakup-Proof Gel Eyeliner — a big claim, I know. But trust me, you could probably survive the apocalypse and this still wouldn't budge. Plus, its intense pigment will bring out your eyes *beautifully*.
11. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil made with soothing apple water to help moisturize and soften your lips without giving you that icky sticky finish. It also gives your lips a lovely, natural-looking flush.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
I have been using this lip oil for two months and don't go anywhere without it. It's sooo moisturizing and leaves such a lovely, subtle tint. When my lips are feeling a little dry, I can apply this to add relieving moisture *and* some lively color to my lips. I also love that the brand has various options for different preferences!
Promising review: "I love K-beauty and this is one of my favorite lip oils. It makes my lips softer and looking like cherry plump. Plus, this shade acts as a lip tint, and I like how long it stays on my lips. At first, I thought that the bottle seemed small but after applying 2–3 times/day for a month, I still have a lot left to use. It moisturizes your lips and leaves a red tint on your lips, and it's lasted very long!" —Nhu
Price: $11.99 (available in ten colors and in sets)
12. A waterproof crème-to-powder eyeshadow stick, which is perfect for those days when you're running late (...again) and want to add a quick pop of glow to your eyes. Just swipe this across your lids — no brush required! — and you're good to go. Plus, they're enriched with vitamins C and E, and you can choose from a variety of gorgeous shimmery, matte, and metallic shades.
Promising review: "These glide on so easy and the color is so beautiful. They go on like a cream and dry to a powder-like feel, so your eyelids don't feel sticky. Each one also comes with a built-in smudger, which works great. I love the look, and it lasts all day. I bought some for myself, my teenage daughter, my niece, and my sister, and we all LOVE it! I'll definitely be buying more." —Av80
Price: $16 (available in 53 colors)