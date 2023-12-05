Revamp Your Home Office With These 30 Things Reviewers Call “Aesthetically Pleasing”

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good, but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long (because yes, I'm one of those people that'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right)!! I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concaved-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."

Promising review: "I’m going through a home office redesign and I wanted something to add while also keeping it ‘aesthetically pleasing‘. This was that item. I love the wood grain look. As far as functionality goes, it’s great. It only takes a matter of seconds for the heating element to get warm to the touch. I also like that it has different heat settings so you can choose how warm your beverage gets." —Ashley

Get it from Amazon for $23.29+ (available in eight colors).