Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

A Man Has Been Charged With Terrorism-Related Murder Over The Finsbury Park Attack

Police said Darren John Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the van attack that left one dead and 11 injured.

Posted on
Francis Whittaker
Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Leon Neal / Getty Images

Darren Osborne, the 47-year-old man who was arrested following the terror attack near a mosque in Finsbury Park, north London on Monday, has been charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The full statement reads as follows:

Following an investigation by the MPS Counter Terrorism Command, Darren John Osborne, 47, (3.11.69), from Cardiff, was today, Friday 23 June, charged with terrorism related murder and attempted murder.

This was in relation to the terrorist attack in Seven Sisters Road, London N4 in the early hours of Monday 19 June.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App