A Man Has Been Charged With Terrorism-Related Murder Over The Finsbury Park Attack

Darren Osborne, the 47-year-old man who was arrested following the terror attack near a mosque in Finsbury Park, north London on Monday, has been charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.



The full statement reads as follows:

This was in relation to the terrorist attack in Seven Sisters Road, London N4 in the early hours of Monday 19 June.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court this afternoon.