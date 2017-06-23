Tens of thousands of pounds in charitable grants are set to be be made available to victims and families of victims in the Grenfell Tower disaster, as the donations from the public begin to be consolidated with support from the Charity Commission.

The next of kin of those who lost their lives when the fire tore through the flats will receive an initial £20,000 of charitable funds, the government announced on Friday.

Survivors of the tragedy will receive up to £10,000 if they were seriously injured, and another £10,000 will go to families as a "fresh start" grant after they are permanently rehoused.



The announcement comes after a joint approach was agreed to consolidate the £10 million raised by the public and make it available for victims next of kin and survivors of the fire. The is the first phase of joint funding and the government says there is more to follow.