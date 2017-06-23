Tens of thousands of pounds in charitable grants are set to be be made available to victims and families of victims in the Grenfell Tower disaster, as the donations from the public begin to be consolidated with support from the Charity Commission.
The next of kin of those who lost their lives when the fire tore through the flats will receive an initial £20,000 of charitable funds, the government announced on Friday.
Survivors of the tragedy will receive up to £10,000 if they were seriously injured, and another £10,000 will go to families as a "fresh start" grant after they are permanently rehoused.
The announcement comes after a joint approach was agreed to consolidate the £10 million raised by the public and make it available for victims next of kin and survivors of the fire. The is the first phase of joint funding and the government says there is more to follow.
With the support of the Charity Commission, local and national charities including British Red Cross and the London Emergencies Trust, have been collaborating to coordinate financial help for those affected by the fire.
In a statement, the chief operating officer at the Charity Commission, David Holdsworth, said that charities and their volunteers have been at the forefront of supporting those in need since the incident took place.
"The British public have now donated millions to help the victims. Independent charities working together, at the heart of the community affected, will continue to have a vital role to play," Holdsworth said.
"This collaboration, along with the first immediate distribution of funds from public donations, will help ensure clear, easy access to the help and support that those affected by this devastating tragedy so urgently need." he added.
On Friday morning the Met police said the fire originated in a faulty fridge-freezer. They added that the building's tiles and insulation in the cladding failed safety tests. Manslaughter charges are being considered among other possible offences.
