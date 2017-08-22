In the Facebook post, which has since been deleted, the student said they had never met more violent people than those in the black community. The student also described black women as being among the worst.



Here is the post in full:

In my life I haven't met more violent people than those of the black community especially the women.

"Full of hatred, vengeance and prejudice. Why do they have so much resentment towards the whites? why are they still living in the past? These questions will never be answered because there is no solution for them in the black community.

"Many people may not like this and I hate to say it but the majority of blacks are violent, aggressive, sexist and most of all RACIST!!!!!



"Blacks blame whites for all their problems and promote violence on men by women, ignore sexual assaults on men and whine for equality when they are treated better than whites. Are they entitled? I guess so.



"I am not saying that ALL black people are like this, but most definitely are, and before you accuse me of all kinds of shit, yes white people also posses these traits, BUT you just don't see the white community displaying behaviour of the blacks not even nearly as often when faced with the situation. MY OPINION.