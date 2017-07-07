The Woman Whose Powerful Grenfell Speech Went Viral Has Been Removed From Facebook

The woman who went viral after a "secret recording" of her heartfelt speech about Grenfell survivors in the Houses of Parliament was shared on social media, has been removed from Facebook.

MzBhaver Raver – not her real name – is a local volunteer who has been documenting the aftermath of the Grenfell tragedy and sharing video footage on her Facebook page. Her profile and all her video footage has been removed from the social network after being deemed "abusive or spam".



Raver has chosen to go by her nickname on Facebook, and is referred to as "Mz B" by locals around the Grenfell community. She also chooses not to verify or reveal her real name to Facebook as the company has requested, for personal reasons.

Despite using the platform for more than eight years she said this is the first time she's been blocked, and she has been asked to share personal information about herself. She also said the blocking happened shortly after posting her videos of the Grenfell community to her Facebook page, which have been shared widely across various social media platforms.



Raver said that the last time she was able to access her Facebook profile was on Monday, before she received a notification on her phone telling her that she had been logged out of the app. When she tried to log back into the app, she said that Facebook asked her to provide evidence of who she was and verify her real name.

