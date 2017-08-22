Stormzy Just Made An Interesting Point About The Policing Of Notting Hill Carnival

In the run up to #NottingHillCarnival, officers have this morning seized what is believed to be a kilo of uncut her… https://t.co/1nToOjD863

On Tuesday morning the Met police announced that ahead of Notting Hill Carnival this weekend, officers had seized a kilo of uncut heroin in Catford, southeast London. And some people had questions about how the two events were linked.

Notting Hill Carnival is the largest street parade in Europe, attracting more than a million people each year to west London.

The two-day event spans more than 20 miles across west London, once the thriving heart of Britain’s West Indian community. Over the years, many people feel the event's future has increasingly come under threat.

Last year, the former Kensington MP Victoria Borwick claimed the carnival was placing the public at risk. And earlier this year Greg Hands, the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, called for a change in the way the carnival is run following the Grenfell Tower fire.

London mayor Sadiq Khan swiftly rejected the proposal, and campaigners criticised Hands for "exploiting any opportunity to create this discussion that the carnival should be stopped".

