181 Of The Tower Block Samples Tested So Far Have Failed Safety Tests

Communities secretary Sajid Javid has revealed that all 181 cladding samples from tower blocks submitted for fire safety tests have failed, maintaining its100% failure rate.

In his latest update to the House of Commons on Monday, Javid said: "So far all the testing of cladding samples have failed, that's 181 out of 181.

"It's obviously disturbing that there are such a large number of buildings with combustible cladding and its our priority now to make those buildings safe."

The cladding installed on Grenfell Tower is thought to have contributed to the swift spread of the fire, which left at least 80 people dead. The final death toll will not be known until at least the end of the year, police said.