Six people suspected of belonging to a banned far-right group have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, police announced on Wednesday morning.

They are suspected of being members of National Action, a far-right group that was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in 2016.

National Action was the first extreme right-wing group to be outlawed in the UK. At the time home secretary Amber Rudd described it as "racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic".

Five men – from Cambridge, Banbury, Wolverhampton, Leicester and Stockport –and one woman – also from Banbury – were detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 21 and 37, are currently being held in custody.

In a statement West Midlands police said that a number of properties are being searched in connection with the arrests.

A police spokesperson also said that the arrests were pre-planned, intelligence-led, and there was no threat to the public’s safety.