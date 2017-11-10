Police In London Have Decided To Scrap A Form Accused Of Unfairly Discriminating Against Black Music

Police in London have scrapped a controversial risk assessment form for live music events that was accused of unfairly discriminating against black people and shutting down grime, R&B, and hip-hop gigs.
In a statement, the Metropolitan police said Form 696 would be replaced by a "new voluntary partnership approach for venues and promoters across London".
The Met said Form 696 was introduced after "a number of shootings at promoted club nights" between 2004 and 2005, but the form, which asked for the personal details of artists, DJs, and promoters, proved to be controversial.
In 2009 revisions were made to remove any specific reference to ethnicity or musical genre.
Superintendent Roy Smith of the Met said that since the form was introduced the landscape of the night-time economy in London had changed. He said there had been a reduction in serious incidents at promoted music events, particularly those involving firearms.
“We have taken the decision to remove the Form 696 and instead develop a new voluntary partnership approach for venues and promoters across London," Smith said. "This will provide an excellent opportunity to share information at a local level and work to identify any enhanced risk to ensure the safety of the public."
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, called for a review of Form 696 earlier this year because of concerns raised by promoters and artists in the capital that this process was unfairly targeting specific communities and music genres.
Amy Lamé, appointed as London's first night czar last year, said she was "proud" to see the form scrapped.
In a statement, Khan added: "By bringing together the Met and representatives from across the city’s legendary grassroots music industry, we have shown why having a night czar is so important for London."
He continued: “This decision will help London’s night-time economy thrive, ensure the capital is a welcoming place for artists and DJs of all music genres and that Londoners are able to enjoy live music safely."
Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.