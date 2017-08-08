"I'm incredibly sex positive, relationship positive, and fashion positive, but I think there's something about that message that's pretty grim," Rachel Gardner, who launched the petition, told BuzzFeed News.

A clothing store in Manchester has removed a pink neon 'send me nudes' sign after thousands of women signed a petition launched by parents who said it was promoting a "negative and damaging" message to young girls. What hope is there for girls when the stores they shop in give them this message? @Missguided it's time to respect… https://t.co/Mr7Vb9Qv5a

Rachel Gardner, a mother of one, launched the petition on Sunday after her friend Rebecca Rumsey and her two teenage daughters spotted the sign in the store while collecting an outfit they ordered online.

"The girls love Missguided clothing," Gardner told BuzzFeed News. "They went into the store to pick up the outfit they'd ordered, and Rebecca just saw the sign and something in her went 'hang on a second, I'm not happy with that'." Share On email Share On email

"This is not about gunning for Missguided, but it's about saying 'no actually a line has been crossed'. Putting on your wall 'Send me nudes' is quite a clever play on the nude colours of lipstick but actually there's a cynical undertone." "I work with a lot of girls who feel under immense pressure to share naked images of themselves, and not just naked images, perfect naked images, or perfect bodies, hairless, and massive boobs. It just legitimises the pressure that many teenage girls feel under to be who they're not, and to always be sex ready," she said.

Some people have criticised the petition on the ground that women should have agency over their bodies. However, Gardner said it specifically focussed on girls under the age of 18.

The problem as I see it is that for many under 18 girls sending nudes isn't about free consent. I love the neon but… https://t.co/XjIalpIFAt

"Being empowered is not about the patriarchy saying to girls 'look this way, send a photo, and then send it out'. Sexting itself has within it that power dynamic where girls are more adversely affected by sexting than boys are," she added.

Gardner continued: "I am all for girl empowerment, I'm all for girls choosing their fashion, expressing themselves in creative and unique ways, being fierce and bold and beautiful in who they are. But this message, I think is not acceptable, and it absolutely does not empower girls."

Here it is @RachelGardnerRA. They really have listened. Well done @Missguided

Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.