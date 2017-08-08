A clothing store in Manchester has removed a pink neon 'send me nudes' sign after thousands of women signed a petition launched by parents who said it was promoting a "negative and damaging" message to young girls.
Rachel Gardner, a mother of one, launched the petition on Sunday after her friend Rebecca Rumsey and her two teenage daughters spotted the sign in the store while collecting an outfit they ordered online.
"The girls love Missguided clothing," Gardner told BuzzFeed News. "They went into the store to pick up the outfit they'd ordered, and Rebecca just saw the sign and something in her went 'hang on a second, I'm not happy with that'."
Gardner, who has been a youth worker for several years, said that although the message was a clever play on words about nude lipsticks, the underlying message was grim.
"This is not about gunning for Missguided, but it's about saying 'no actually a line has been crossed'. Putting on your wall 'Send me nudes' is quite a clever play on the nude colours of lipstick but actually there's a cynical undertone."
"I work with a lot of girls who feel under immense pressure to share naked images of themselves, and not just naked images, perfect naked images, or perfect bodies, hairless, and massive boobs. It just legitimises the pressure that many teenage girls feel under to be who they're not, and to always be sex ready," she said.
"I'm incredibly sex positive, relationship positive, and fashion positive, but I think there's something about that message that's pretty grim," she added.
The response to the petition has been extremely positive, Garner said, with around 7000 signature less than 24 hours after it was launch.
Some people have criticised the petition on the ground that women should have agency over their bodies. However, Gardner said it specifically focussed on girls under the age of 18.
"I'm not thinking about over 18-year-old women who are making their own choices, I'm thinking about messages to under 18 year olds," she said.
"Being empowered is not about the patriarchy saying to girls 'look this way, send a photo, and then send it out'. Sexting itself has within it that power dynamic where girls are more adversely affected by sexting than boys are," she added.
Gardner continued: "I am all for girl empowerment, I'm all for girls choosing their fashion, expressing themselves in creative and unique ways, being fierce and bold and beautiful in who they are. But this message, I think is not acceptable, and it absolutely does not empower girls."
Bluewater shopping centre confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the sign had been removed from the Missguided store. BuzzFeed has reached out to Missguided for comment.
Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.