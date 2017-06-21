People Think The Queen Dressed Up As The European Union Flag

For the state opening of parliament on Wednesday morning, the Queen wore an outfit that many people pointed out looks very similar to the European Union flag.
People were loving the Queen's "EU bonnet".
Some suggested her choice of outfit could actually be a subliminal message about her views on Brexit.
People wondered whether the Queen was trying to tell the country that she had voted to remain in the EU.
Although some thought that maybe she just has a good sense of humour.
Either way, Her Majesty definitely wins the award for "Best Trolling Using a Hat".
