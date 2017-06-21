Sections

People Think The Queen Dressed Up As The European Union Flag

She wins the award for "Best Trolling Using a Hat".

Posted on
Fiona Rutherford
BuzzFeed News Reporter

For the state opening of parliament on Wednesday morning, the Queen wore an outfit that many people pointed out looks very similar to the European Union flag.

Not to be facetious but the Queen's hat looks like the European Union flag
Federica Cocco @federicacocco

Not to be facetious but the Queen's hat looks like the European Union flag

Reply Retweet Favorite
That hat looks like a wee EU flag. #QueensSpeech
Paul Aitken @mrpaulaitken

That hat looks like a wee EU flag. #QueensSpeech

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were loving the Queen's "EU bonnet".

Loving the Queen's EU bonnet....
Sue Perkins @sueperkins

Loving the Queen's EU bonnet....

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some suggested her choice of outfit could actually be a subliminal message about her views on Brexit.

Has the #Queen subtly shown how she feels about #Brexit by wearing a hat that looks a bit like the EU flag?… https://t.co/np2xiiyAE8
Sam Russell @SamRussellComic

Has the #Queen subtly shown how she feels about #Brexit by wearing a hat that looks a bit like the EU flag?… https://t.co/np2xiiyAE8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Woah, anyone else notice the subliminal message in The Queen's hat? #QueensSpeech
Ciara @Ciara_Knight

Woah, anyone else notice the subliminal message in The Queen's hat? #QueensSpeech

Reply Retweet Favorite

People wondered whether the Queen was trying to tell the country that she had voted to remain in the EU.

Apparently the Queen dressed as the EU flag 😂😅 I bet she voted to remain in the European Union. #QueensSpeech 🇬🇧 c… https://t.co/lpkr19i4Lt
Andreia Sabina Berri @deiaberri

Apparently the Queen dressed as the EU flag 😂😅 I bet she voted to remain in the European Union. #QueensSpeech 🇬🇧 c… https://t.co/lpkr19i4Lt

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some thought that maybe she just has a good sense of humour.

@davidallengreen at least she had the sense of humour to dress as the EU flag though ;-) right down to the yellow… https://t.co/KadZQlBHG4
Sarah Lee @SarahLeeNotCake

@davidallengreen at least she had the sense of humour to dress as the EU flag though ;-) right down to the yellow… https://t.co/KadZQlBHG4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Either way, Her Majesty definitely wins the award for "Best Trolling Using a Hat".

The award for 'Best Trolling Using a Hat' goes to the #QueensSpeech.
Jane Duke @stoneflowerjane

The award for 'Best Trolling Using a Hat' goes to the #QueensSpeech.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.

