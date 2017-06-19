Hundreds Of People Marched In Silence To Demand Justice Over The Grenfell Tower Tragedy

There are hundreds of people walking in complete silence. The families, friends, and survivors are leading the proc… https://t.co/2fQqkXGIKm

Around 200 people took to the streets demanding justice after at least 79 people died, or are presumed dead, in a fire that tore through Grenfell Tower in west London.

Supporters marched in silence from Ladbroke Grove library to Latimer road, close to where the incident took place. The procession was led by survivors and victims of the tragedy. It also marked the launch of the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign – a coalition of organisations working together to demand answers from the government, such as why the relief operation was so chaotic.

However, the silence had a deeper meaning, one resident told the crowd.

"People need to see the deeper meaning of the silence," he said. "That silence doesn't only represent the grieving of this community, it also represents the state that the operations of the most senior authorities have left us in," he added.

Prominent members of the community attended, including Labour Party MP for the Kensington constituency Emma Dent Coad, and Michael Mansfield QC – a high-profile barrister who represented the family of the racially motivated murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence.

