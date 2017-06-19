Hundreds Of People Marched In Silence To Demand Justice Over The Grenfell Tower Tragedy

Around 200 people took to the streets demanding justice after at least 79 people died, or are presumed dead, in a fire that tore through Grenfell Tower in west London.
Supporters marched in silence from Ladbroke Grove library to Latimer road, close to where the incident took place. The procession was led by survivors and victims of the tragedy. It also marked the launch of the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign – a coalition of organisations working together to demand answers from the government, such as why the relief operation was so chaotic.
However, the silence had a deeper meaning, one resident told the crowd.
"People need to see the deeper meaning of the silence," he said. "That silence doesn't only represent the grieving of this community, it also represents the state that the operations of the most senior authorities have left us in," he added.
Prominent members of the community attended, including Labour Party MP for the Kensington constituency Emma Dent Coad, and Michael Mansfield QC – a high-profile barrister who represented the family of the racially motivated murder of teenager Stephen Lawrence.
Coad told the crowd that she met with the home office on Sunday. "I told them I'm watching their relief process, I'm having daily updates and will continue to do so, but I am not their advocate, I'm your advocate," she said.
"Funds must be set aside to rebuild the community that has been eroded over the years, our community centres, our health centres, our nurseries, our youth clubs, our elder's lunch clubs," she added.
Coad continued: "Put aside your [anger], we have a fight that will go on for years, don't let the press manipulate you, don't live down to their stereotypes of you or me. You are your people, I work for you and I never will forget that."
Locals also took the mic to share their thoughts on the situation. Many were angry and frustrated with the lack of help they were receiving from government officials. "Where is Theresa May?" one man asked.
"She came, she ran. The husk of that building is more strong and stable than that woman's leadership," he added.
"Where is the government?" another woman asked. "Why are you not doing anything? Why are we doing it all ourselves? Of course we're going to do it because this is our community and we love them, but where are you?"
Ishmahil Blagrove, one of the leaders of the procession, told BuzzFeed News that the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign will be led by survivors of the fire, and the victim's friends and family members.
"[There] have been years of neglect, absolutely decades and generations of neglect by this Tory council," he said.
"What we've done here today by launching this campaign is really just trying to create the framework... about how we're going to be moving ahead," he said.
