Grenfell Survivors Will Live Rent-Free For One Year After Being Rehoused

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire won't have to pay any rent for the first year once they have been found permanent homes, Kensington and Chelsea council has said.

Those who have lived in the tower black and in the nearby Grenfell Walk will also be exempt from council tax, utility bills, and any service charge fees.

The development was announced in a statement on Thursday night, which also revealed that the local authority will spend £76.5 million towards rehousing those displaced by the fire.



Of that, £40 million has been earmarked for securing permanent accommodation at the same rate as social housing rents. A further £20 million has been put aside to purchase properties valuing between £500,000 and £1.5 million in W10 and W11, specifically for survivors to live in as council housing.

Between £15 and £16.5 million will go towards finding permanent homes for the leaseholders whose homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.

Council leader Elizabeth Campbell said the council understands that Grenfell survivors have a long and difficult journey ahead as they start to rebuild their lives.

