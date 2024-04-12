  • Add Yours badge

What Is Normal In America But Not In Europe?

There are some major differences...

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

It's obvious that there are a lot of differences between the United States and Europe.

Two men in a crowded area, one adjusting a novelty hat on the other&#x27;s head
NBC / Via giphy.com

I went to Italy last September for a wedding, and I was immediately shocked that I had to pay to use a public bathroom.

Sign indicating direction to WC with male and female symbols and an arrow pointing left
Picture Alliance / dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

So, I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask what some differences are between European and American culture, both obvious and non-obvious.

Maybe you noticed that Europe doesn't eat the same breakfast foods as we do nor do they proiootize it as much.

Person cutting into a poached egg on avocado toast with a side salad
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Perhaps you realized that Americans have way more water in their toilets than European toilets.

An open toilet with a seat cover in a restroom stall, no people visible
Calvin Chan Wai Meng / Getty Images

High angle view of flushing water on toilet bowl in public washroom

Or maybe how Americans will make small talk with strangers but that's not really the thing to do in Europe.

Barista in an apron handing two coffee cups to a customer&#x27;s outstretched hands
Maksym Belchenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whatever the cultural differences are, share them with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below, and your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.