If you feel like you are still struggling to handle your emotions, consult with a professional. Therapy can be truly life-changing. "Therapy can help people understand what is going on in their minds that is triggering it [emotional flooding]. Do they have past trauma? Working that through will help. Also, learning what their triggers are, how to tell they are on the way up, when to take a time out, and methods of derailing the move into flight or fight and bringing on board the parasympathetic nervous system to calm back down often through self-soothe techniques," Saltz said.