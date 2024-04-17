Here Are My Honest Thoughts After Trying 4 Viral Trends For Better Sleep

Here are the trends I wanted to test to see if I could get better quality sleep (meaning I am less restless throughout the night and spend more time in REM and deep sleep).

• Drinking a 'sleepy girl' mocktail before bed

• Sleeping with a sound machine + switching up my alarm clock chime to snooze my alarm less

• Taping my mouth shut while sleeping



• Sleeping with a red light

Note: During this time of trying the different methods, I went to bed and woke up at the same time every day. Keep in mind, what works or does not work for me can vary from person to person. Sleep is an individual thing.