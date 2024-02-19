Whether we openly talk about them or not, we follow some sort of "unspoken rules" as a society. This Reddit thread is filled with people sharing those rules. Here is what some of them are:
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1. "Don't stand on opposite sides of a hallway to have a conversation, thus making people cut between you. Instead, stand on the same side, so people can easily pass."
2. "When your roommate, partner, spouse, or child just got home and is still taking off their shoes, putting their keys away, etc. do NOT greet them with a 'to-do' request or some sort of reminder. It's a universally shitty feeling to be greeted by that."
3. "You having a bad day doesn't mean that you have to ruin other people's day."
"I've found that dividing 'bad days' into quarters like a sports game helps keep things in perspective. I can have a bad quarter or even two quarters without a fully 'bad day.'"