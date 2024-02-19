9.

"Learning to 'read the room' is one of the most important, and probably underrated, social skills to have in your locker. If you're leading a conversation and the other person/people start to look away, act slightly distracted, or interject with different topics, take the hint and change the subject. Not everyone is as interested as you are in your favorite topics. It doesn't mean you're boring (necessarily), but this isn't the right audience for whatever you're talking about right now. I'm consistently blown away by the number of grown adults, even in their 30s or 40s, who haven't learned this yet and just yammer on obliviously."