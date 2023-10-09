  • House Becomes Home badge

14 Pictures Of Classic Fall Decor That Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic AF

I grew up with #12 as a staple on my family's dining room table.

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

It's officially fall which is arguably the best time of the year, IMO. There's something about seeing a scarecrow wreath on a door and leaves on the ground that just screams joy.

ross geller sitting next to a pumpkin head
NBC

While standard home decor trends come and go, it seems that many people love to stick to the classics when it comes to seasonal decorations — especially fall, harvest ones. Here are some typical fall decorations that will live on forever, and I personally can't get enough of them.

1. The classic football signs that are often seen on display in someone's living room.

a sign that reads, &quot;We interrupt this marriage for football season&quot;
u/buttmunch3 / Via Reddit

2. The leaf garland draped over the fireplace always screams fall.

a white cat sitting in front of a fireplace
u/eve077 / Via Reddit

3. The classic orange and yellow fall table cloth.

a fall kitchen table cloth
u/shyboi218 / Via Reddit

4. Small festive bowls that oftentimes aren't even filled with anything.

a small pumpkin bowl with a ghost on top
Fabiana Buontempo

5. Little light-up pumpkin heads that I definitely saw in friends' houses growing up.

light up pumpkins on a string
u/Owo_ativan / Via Reddit

6. Seeing a pickup truck "welcome" plaque just makes me want to go on a hayride and pick pumpkins.

a plaque that says, &quot;welcome harvest&quot;
u/JohnSmithofEngland / Via Reddit

7. A pumpkin-shaped mug to drink your PSL out of.

a pumpkin shaped mug on a table
u/ehavery / Via Reddit

8. A scarecrow and leaf wreath that will bring a smile to anyone who enters.

a leaf wreath on a door
u/smw89 / Via Reddit

9. There's nothing quite like multicolored decorative ears of corn during the fall season.

multicolored decorate ears of corn
Ozgurkeser / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. I personally can never buy enough colorful gourds for my home once October 1 hits.

Colorful gourds
John W Banagan / Getty Images

11. Nothing says fall quite like a festive doormat.

football mats on shelves in a store
u/blackflash22 / Via Reddit

12. I grew up with almost this exact runner and centerpiece combo on our dining room table.

a festive fall table runner
u/AggravatingNeat5211 / Via Reddit

13. A decorated front porch isn't complete without a wooden welcome sign that screams "fall" next to the front door.

a decorated front porch of a house
u/rb0317 / Via Reddit

14. A fall candle that makes you crave a slice of pumpkin pie.

a candle on display in a store
u/blackflash22 / Via Reddit

Is there any other typical fall decor that you could add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below!