Nail Pros Are Revealing The Top Nail Trends For Spring 2024 (And The Ones That Are Already Dated)

There's nothing like springtime on the East Coast (when the weather actually wants to cooperate). When I think of spring, I think of all the pretty pastel colors that go with it — especially when it comes to nails.

To learn more about all things spring nails, I reached out to a few nail professionals to find out which nail trends they predict will be everywhere for spring 2024 — plus any others they think are already outdated.

Meet Trenna Seney, a celebrity nail artist, Amber Peraino, nail artist, educator, and owner of The Nail Room Roc, and Rianna Basurto, the marketing specialist at Bellacures.

Here are the top seven nail trends they believe will be everywhere this spring:

1. Shorter, more natural shapes.

"We went hard for mob wife nails in the winter months with deep colors and longer, sharper shapes that now we are ready to step into our softer, more feminine side. This spring's nail trends include more natural shapes like a medium-length oval nail and shorter squoval nails," Amber told BuzzFeed.

2. Soft pastel colors.

Both Amber and Trenna said they've seen a lot of soft, feminine colors. "I have been getting a lot of [requests for] solid colors like natural pinks and nudes," said Trenna.

"Natural soft pink manicures are a classic for guests who want low maintenance but high end," added Amber.

Rianna added, "From soft baby blues to delicate lavender hues, these pastels bring a fresh and youthful energy to every manicure. It's been truly inspiring to see our clients wholeheartedly embrace the essence of spring,"

3. Chrome nails are still going strong.

"Chrome nails became popular again last year, and the trend has not slowed down. You can put chrome over any color or nail art design to give your manicures extra dimension. We have even found some pearl finish colors that give a chrome look without the mess," explained Amber.

If you're looking to create a DIY chrome nail look at home, Amber suggested using a polish with a pearl finish like OPI’s infinite shine line in colors "Glitter Mogul" or "Pearlcore."

4. Micro French is an updated spin on the traditional French manicure.

"Micro French is sort of a twist on a classic French with a thinner line of color called the smile line. This look is great on shorter, square/squoval nails and dare I say, even on the toes," Amber said.

5. Fun, tie-dye designs.

"Another trend that's been making waves is tie-dye nails. Clients have been loving the playful and vibrant patterns that bring a retro vibe to their manicures. With a swirl of colors reminiscent of a springtime sunset, tie-dye nails are an absolute must-have this season," Rianna told BuzzFeed.

6. Dreamy milk bath nails

"This look involves encapsulating dried flowers into your nails. It gives a really romantic twist to any manicure. It’s even great for our Brides who want something a little less traditional," said Amber

7. Floral nail designs.

"We've been adorning nails with delicate blossoms that add a touch of whimsy and femininity to any look. It's like having a mini garden right at your fingertips," Rianna said. Amber agreed by adding, "I mean, what’s spring without flowers?"

I also wondered what the nail pros had to say about any outdated or past-their-prime trends for spring. According to them, long "fake-looking" nails that were all the rage last year and this past winter are not as popular anymore.

"Ultra-long nails have had their moment in the spotlight, but this spring, we're seeing a shift towards shorter, more practical nail lengths. Shorter nails are not only easier to maintain but also feel fresher and more modern for the season," said Rianna.

Lastly, "While intricate nail art will always have its place, overly elaborate designs with excessive embellishments may start to feel dated this spring. Instead, people are leaning toward more minimalist and understated nail looks that still make a statement without being overwhelming," Rianna told BuzzFeed.

"Clients love to say 'these are my real nails' to their friends and family right now. It's almost a status thing. Clean, natural nails with a gel overlay are here for spring," added Amber.

