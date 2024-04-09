There's nothing like springtime on the East Coast (when the weather actually wants to cooperate). When I think of spring, I think of all the pretty pastel colors that go with it — especially when it comes to nails.
To learn more about all things spring nails, I reached out to a few nail professionals to find out which nail trends they predict will be everywhere for spring 2024 — plus any others they think are already outdated.
Here are the top seven nail trends they believe will be everywhere this spring:
1.Shorter, more natural shapes.
2.Soft pastel colors.
"Natural soft pink manicures are a classic for guests who want low maintenance but high end," added Amber.
Rianna added, "From soft baby blues to delicate lavender hues, these pastels bring a fresh and youthful energy to every manicure. It's been truly inspiring to see our clients wholeheartedly embrace the essence of spring,"
3.Chrome nails are still going strong.
If you're looking to create a DIY chrome nail look at home, Amber suggested using a polish with a pearl finish like OPI’s infinite shine line in colors "Glitter Mogul" or "Pearlcore."
4.Micro French is an updated spin on the traditional French manicure.
5.Fun, tie-dye designs.
6.Dreamy milk bath nails
7.Floral nail designs.
I also wondered what the nail pros had to say about any outdated or past-their-prime trends for spring. According to them, long "fake-looking" nails that were all the rage last year and this past winter are not as popular anymore.
"Ultra-long nails have had their moment in the spotlight, but this spring, we're seeing a shift towards shorter, more practical nail lengths. Shorter nails are not only easier to maintain but also feel fresher and more modern for the season," said Rianna.
Lastly, "While intricate nail art will always have its place, overly elaborate designs with excessive embellishments may start to feel dated this spring. Instead, people are leaning toward more minimalist and understated nail looks that still make a statement without being overwhelming," Rianna told BuzzFeed.
"Clients love to say 'these are my real nails' to their friends and family right now. It's almost a status thing. Clean, natural nails with a gel overlay are here for spring," added Amber.