As we all know, there are plenty of differences between America and Europe. Redditor u/cohen5250 asked, "What are some things the USA actually does better than Europe?" and since I love a little heated debate, I shared some responses from the thread below. Here is what some people shared.
2. "Comparing as someone who had lived in France, the USA, and the UK: salaries. They are vastly superior in the USA. Customer service is also notably better."
"Salaries for almost any kind of skilled labor. If you're in the bottom 20%, you'll make more in Europe. If you're anywhere above that, you'll make significantly more in the US."