"I've Left Many Websites For That Reason": 13 Annoying Things People Hope Die In 2024

It's wild to think that we're nearing the end of 2023. Every year has its ups and downs, and while this past year brought some great things, there are other things we should probably ditch in 2024. "What should die in 2024?" was asked on Reddit, and the thread was filled with many responses. Here is what people are hoping gets left behind in the new year.
3. "Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, being a fucking subscription."
5. "Spinning the iPad around asking for a tip when all you did was simply take or pull up my order."
6. "Ads everywhere."
"I can’t even look at a recipe without 50 ads and a video popping up."