"It Doesn't Signify Anything": 17 Things That People Think Are "Cool Flexes," And I'm Curious If You Agree That These Are Annoying

Sometimes there's nothing worse than when someone brags about things they low-key shouldn't be bragging about. I giggled when I read through this thread of people sharing things that some think are "flexes" when in reality they aren't. Here is what some people had to say.
12."Not liking something. 'I don't watch TV' or 'I don't read books,' 'I don't watch sports,' or 'I don't like X music or X popular TV show,' or whatever. I mean, good for you. I don't like mayo, does that mean I'm a condiment connoisseur/snob and better than you?"