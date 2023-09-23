    "It Should Be Socially Acceptable": 16 Things That People Are Technically Allowed To Do In Today's Society (But They Will Probably Get Dirty Looks For It)

    "Playing music or watching videos in public without earbuds. I wish it were a crime."

    Fabiana Buontempo
    by Fabiana Buontempo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Do you ever think about things that are technically allowed but not socially acceptable? I immediately think of elevator etiquette and how everyone stands facing the elevator doors when technically, who says we can't face any corner of the elevator that we want?

    a woman looking puzzled
    The Roku Channel

    Redditor u/Lowskiillz asked "What is something perfectly legal that is not socially acceptable?" and a lot of the responses in the thread made me nod my head in agreement. Here is what some people had to say.

    1. "Taking some food off a dinner companion’s plate without asking."

    a woman annoyed
    Top Talent

    u/RandoFace77

    2. "Not offering a wave when someone lets you into traffic."

    u/HhoOOOotT

    3. "Sitting at a stranger's table in a cafe."

    a person sitting at a table in a cafe
    Urbazon / Getty Images

    u/Lowskiillz

    4. "Playing music or watching videos without earbuds on public transportation. I wish it were a crime."

    u/lanieeeeeeee

    5. "When there's someone bowling and they're up in the lane getting ready to throw their ball, you're not supposed to throw your ball before they throw theirs. I never understood this etiquette. Their lane has no bearing on mine. You should be able to throw your ball whenever you want to."

    a person bowling
    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    u/Prestigious_Water336

    6. "Not tipping at a restaurant in the US."

    u/leahhhhh

    7. "Taking pictures of strangers in public. As long as you don't attempt to invade the person's privacy, there's really not any protection from being photographed or recorded in most public settings."

    u/A_Rented_Mule

    8. "Breastfeeding in public. I don't know why people still go nuts over it. It SHOULD be socially acceptable."

    a mom breastfeeding in public
    Lolostock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/yourremedy94

    9. "Pouring the milk before the cereal."

    u/The_D1ngb4t

    10. "Leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the lot instead of putting it away."

    u/Obiwanwrenobi

    11. "Feet up on a table."

    u/Exciting-Resolve-495

    12. "Discussing wages."

    u/Drake_Cloans

    13. "Cutting in line."

    people standing in life at a coffee shop
    Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images

    u/AtlasShrugged-

    14. "Peeing in a sea or an ocean while swimming."

    u/SnooWords8869

    15. "Reclining your seat in an airplane for the whole trip."

    a person reclined on an airplane
    Japatino / Getty Images

    u/frodosbitch

    16. "Having a committed relationship with two or more people at the same time."

    u/JayBringStone

    Is there anything else you could add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below!