"It Should Be Socially Acceptable": 16 Things That People Are Technically Allowed To Do In Today's Society (But They Will Probably Get Dirty Looks For It)

Do you ever think about things that are technically allowed but not socially acceptable? I immediately think of elevator etiquette and how everyone stands facing the elevator doors when technically, who says we can't face any corner of the elevator that we want?
5."When there's someone bowling and they're up in the lane getting ready to throw their ball, you're not supposed to throw your ball before they throw theirs. I never understood this etiquette. Their lane has no bearing on mine. You should be able to throw your ball whenever you want to."