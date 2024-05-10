There are specific things about women that we all want men to know, but they can sometimes be tricky to communicate. So, I loved this Reddit thread asking, "What are the key things men should know about women?" because the answers were so accurate! Here is what some women said:
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1. "More often than not, we like to have a little rant. We're not looking for solutions."
2. "You should ask them what they like sexually before trying things willy-nilly. Women are very different in what kind of touch they like."
"This. It baffles me when guys say they can never get a girl to finish. Literally, ask and do as you’re told."