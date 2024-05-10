7.

"The most underrated thing a man can do is make me feel safe. Ask for consent, even if it is VERY implied. My ex did this initially, and it built a level of trust between us that I haven't been able to achieve with other partners. This is so beyond calling me beautiful instead of hot. I knew he respected me initially, and I always felt safe around him. He didn't have to alter his language in a manipulative way to achieve this."