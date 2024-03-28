12.

"That guys don't have the same levels or types of friendships that girls develop. Or at least that is the way it has been explained to me by multiple guys now. I'm antisocial, very shy, and super introverted, but my best friend gets told everything about my life. We bounce things off each other, help each other figure out our emotions and frustrations, and appropriate responses, etc. There is pretty much no off-limits topic. And apparently, guys just don't have that? Who do you all talk to about your problems? How do you help figure out if what you're feeling is valid or if you're overreacting? Who do you vent to when things are shitty?"