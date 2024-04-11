7.

"I know when he's feeling shitty and insecure. He has come a long way since we met, but growing up in an abusive household where his AH father constantly put him down, he has a lot of issues of self-worth and can lapse into a dark place he thinks he hides. This doesn't happen nearly as much as it used to, but when it does, I'll purposely let him catch me creeping on him or tease him about someone checking him out. I'll have conversations about what a great person he is and how lucky I am. I'll make sure I'm far enough away that he thinks I think he can't hear. I make excuses to avoid his brother (his brother will touch every insecure nerve he has as brothers do; I enjoy his brother's company, so we make up for it when my husband is in a better head space). I message his friends to encourage them to arrange boys' nights out and push my husband to go. As manipulative as it is, I want him to see himself through my eyes."