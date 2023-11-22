12. "I ended a friendship recently and it surprised me how much it didn't hurt. Short version, I grew up and she didn't. I was always trying to help her, whether it was trying to get her counseling to deal with her abusive ex (they have a child together so she still has to deal with him) or trying to help her get a full-time job with sick/holiday pay."

"She was always asking me to 'lend' her money to pay her bills but somehow always had money to go to raves and buy drinks and whatever drugs she could get her hands on. I didn't want to go to raves or do drugs anymore and she started distancing herself because of it.

The last straw was when she brought her new boyfriend to my house. He talked down to me the whole time (when he wasn't staring at his phone) then asked her in front of my face if she wanted to go to a rave 'after this.' She looked at me and asked if I minded if they left early. I knew it was done then, like you have no fucking respect for me at all and all you care about is partying. She messaged me 3 weeks after that, I never responded. She sent one more message saying 'I hope life is good.' In the space of the previous six months my grandad died, I had to have surgery and my dad got diagnosed with cancer, all of which you knew about! Just showed me how shallow and selfish she had become."

—zoe020113