"She Started Doing This": People Share Things Their Partner Did That Gave Away They Were Cheating

6.

"She had been having an emotional affair with a guy from work but said she wasn't talking to him anymore. We were on a road trip, she was driving, and I was using her phone for GPS since mine was messed up. She got a text from a phone number about seeing her tomorrow. She tried to play it off like it was a wrong number but I recognized it was his and called her out on it. A few days later, on the advice of multiple friends, I went to our cell phone company and got a copy of her call logs. She'd been calling him many times over weeks (not to mention how many times he called her). It was always when she'd 'go on walks' by herself at night because she 'likes the quiet alone time.' Yeah, and the selfies she had on her phone of her looking sexy in a bikini or laying on the bed were just because she liked how she looked. I can't believe how stupid I was to believe that lying cheater."