13 Anonymous Family Secrets That Would Cause Endless Drama If People Found Out

2.

"My Grandma is the 'alpha' in the relationship between my grandparents. They had three sons — their oldest being my uncle Paul. There are very few moments that we get to talk to my grandfather alone due to my grandma always speaking over him and for him. This one time my grandma was in the hospital due to a recent surgery. Grandpa was talking to us in the hallway so we asked how they chose the names of our dad (he's the middle child). He explained why, but then told us a secret about how he came up with naming their first son. When he just moved to California, he fell in love with this one girl, and while their relationship didn’t work out, a piece of him still loved her. Her last name was Paul and he liked that name so he named his FIRST BORN SON after her and never told my grandma about it."