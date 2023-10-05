Dating apps are a big part of dating in 2023. While some love to complain about these apps — like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, or Plenty of Fish — others find them to be a very helpful tool. To illustrate the latter, I decided to share some responses I found in a Reddit thread where u/poppet2011 asked women, "What are some of your success stories from online dating?" Here is what some had to say:
1. "We met on an app. I'm in a happy, healthy, and loving relationship. We're planning on getting married and starting a family. We're absolutely head over heels for each other and most likely would never have met if it hadn't been for the app. So I'm extremely happy I found him on there."
2. "I married him, and our baby is due in 10 days. We have been together for five years. We met on Plenty of Fish — he messaged first. We talked for about a month due to work commitments that made a first date hard. He was 30 minutes late to the first date (he kept me updated and was from out of the area and drove the most congested way in). The date started at 2:30 p.m. and was just a casual coffee date. We got kicked out of the coffee place at 6 p.m. and ended up having dinner, too. It was the best date ever — we just clicked and have been together ever since."
3. "I met a guy on Instagram. We started a long-distance relationship shortly after meeting because we are from two different countries. Four months after meeting, we got engaged, and then five months later, we got married. We’ve been married for a year and a half now, and life is great."
4. "I married him, bought a house with him, and now we’re in the process of adopting children. Shoutout to the dating app algorithm for giving me a life I couldn’t have dreamed up."
5. "I met him on Tinder. I went on a dinner date, and there were sparks. We just celebrated two years of the happiest, healthiest relationship of my life. Not sure what’s in the cards for the future except more happy times. Excited to see where this goes and just enjoy the ride."
6. "I saw him on my Most Compatible page on Hinge and made the first move. It was my 'one more for the road' because I was fatigued with the apps and had so many lackluster or bad dates. We talked for three hours over dinner. A year later and we’re going strong. We are even talking about moving in together!"
7. "I met a guy on Bumble, and we moved in together after dating for a year. That was earlier this month, and we’re still doing great."
8. "We met through OkCupid in 2015. We stayed at a sushi restaurant for over five hours on our first date. I married him in 2022. I'm extremely happy he's mine."
9. "My boyfriend and I knew of each other beforehand but didn’t actually talk to each other aside from a couple of comments on Facebook. He saw me on Bumble, liked my profile, and reached out directly. Three years later, we still love each other. It was the best online dating experience."
10. "I met my man on Tinder in 2019 when we were both in college. We just got engaged in December 2022. I moved in January 2023, and we celebrated four years in May 2023."
11. "We matched in September 2019. He commented on something on my profile. Although I'd matched with a few people, I looked forward to his messages the most. We went on a first date. He did a little double take when he spotted me and told me I was even prettier in real life. Three months later, I told him I loved him for the first time, and he said he loved me, too. A week later, we're official."
12. "We've been married five years now. He reached out first on Plenty of Fish. The best part was that he was Canadian. We are happy in Ontario and just about at the finish line for permanent residency."
13. "I met my boyfriend on Bumble. It'll be four years in April. The longer we're together, the better it gets. I adore him."
14. "It was back in 2007; we met on Match. I was days away from my subscription expiring when we matched, and was not planning on renewing. We continued to message on Match. I gave him a throwaway email address I created. We continued to email every day, then talked on the phone and finally, six weeks later, went on our first date. He was the first online date I ever let come to my home to pick me up. We were together for 14 years, married for 10 of those years. Sadly, he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in September 2019. He passed away in November 2021 on Thanksgiving Day. It is possible to meet someone; unfortunately, you have to weed through a bunch of garbage."
15. "We met on OkCupid in college, I moved to his city for grad school. We have been married for almost five years now, and while I don’t know if soulmates are a thing — if they are, then he is 100% mine."
Note: Some of these stories have been edited for length and/or clarity.