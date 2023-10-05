2.

"I married him, and our baby is due in 10 days. We have been together for five years. We met on Plenty of Fish — he messaged first. We talked for about a month due to work commitments that made a first date hard. He was 30 minutes late to the first date (he kept me updated and was from out of the area and drove the most congested way in). The date started at 2:30 p.m. and was just a casual coffee date. We got kicked out of the coffee place at 6 p.m. and ended up having dinner, too. It was the best date ever — we just clicked and have been together ever since."