9.

"Focusing on school and going to college for something I actually want to do. I’m 34 now, and while I make $150k a year, I find my career a massive waste of time. I work crazy overtime hours and travel, leading to no life. The trades aren’t all they are cracked up to me. Hopefully next year I can enroll and shoot for a master's in psychology to be a therapist. Fuck sacrificing life for a check. I have no kids, and I’m newly single so now is the time."