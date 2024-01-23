People say to live without regrets, but we all have a thing or two that we regret doing (or not doing). This thread asked people, "What is one thing you regret not doing when you were younger?" and the responses are VERY relatable. Here is what some people shared.
1."Socializing and giving my own interests a chance."
5."Here are a couple — make working out a hobby, take care of your skin, use moisturizer and sunscreen. Take better care of your teeth, spend more time with your parents, and capture those moments through photos and videos."
9."Focusing on school and going to college for something I actually want to do. I’m 34 now, and while I make $150k a year, I find my career a massive waste of time. I work crazy overtime hours and travel, leading to no life. The trades aren’t all they are cracked up to me. Hopefully next year I can enroll and shoot for a master's in psychology to be a therapist. Fuck sacrificing life for a check. I have no kids, and I’m newly single so now is the time."
12."Spending more time with my animals. They were gone sooner than I expected, and I regret every single time I complained about walking the dog or skipped a riding lesson because I was too busy moping in my room. Appreciate them while they're there, or you'll regret it forever like I do."