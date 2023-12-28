Skip To Content
Guys Are Sharing Specific Things That Are Considered "Normal" For Them But Weird For Women, And I Can't Disagree With Some Of These

"My wife and my seven sisters have very clearly informed me this is not their normal."

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

I came across this Reddit thread that asked men what things are normal for them but weird for women. I found myself nodding my head at a lot of the responses in the thread! Here are some of the things guys shared.

1. "Me and the bros have been friends for like 15 years. I think we have a total of three pictures together."

guys posing for a picture together
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

u/Lamontyy

"Same, I think my oldest friend of 30 years and I have maybe a dozen photos together. Most of them from when cell phones first got cameras and we were just having fun with the new tech."

u/MungryMungryMippos

2. "My best friend proposed to his girlfriend. My girlfriend goes 'How’d he do it?' I’m like 'Idk, I assume he just got down on a knee.' She asked when the wedding was. I said 'I don't know, I assume I’ll get an invitation with the date.'"

u/Shepard_Wrex14

3. "Walking around outside topless."

u/Adventurous_Yak_9234

4. "The one who gets roasted the most is probably our star of the group. We insult because we love."

u/Ok-Experience-6674

two guys talking
NBC

5. "Pants with pockets in the front."

u/Eggith

6. "Accidentally walking behind a woman at night and quickly going to the other side of the road or slowing down to create distance so you don't seem like a creep."

u/FloppyPenguin1701

7. "Being friends with someone and knowing absolutely nothing about them."

u/IPanicKnife

8. "Having no decorations whatsoever."

u/Egbezi

9. "Using shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and face wash from the same bottle."

u/spicy_sizzlin

10. "Idle mode, literally not thinking of anything for a short period of time."

a man staring into the distance
NBC

u/Raptoraide

11. "I have cried once in the last 15 years and it was when I watched my father die 12 years ago. I don't 'try not to cry,' I just don't cry. My wife and my seven sisters have very clearly informed me this is not their normal."

u/EdithWhartonsFarts

12. "Washing your hair every time you shower."

u/soyundinosaurioverde

a man showering
Robin Skjoldborg / Getty Images/Image Source

13. "Not having to constantly worry about waiting on line for the bathroom or finding a bathroom."

u/Historical-Essay6116

urinals in a bathroom
David Madison / Getty Images

14. "Never venting about your day."

u/Cbjmac

15. "Nodding to other random dudes on the street and getting nods back in acknowledgement."

a man walking and smiling
Djelics / Getty Images

u/blahdumb

16. "Deciding to do something and leaving the house five minutes later to get it done."

u/Ok_Butterscotch_3219

17. "Body hair. It’s fine for men to have hairy legs, armpits, etc., but everyone loses their mind if they see a woman with body hair."

u/pinndog-trillionare

18. "Spending a half hour pooping."

u/TheMehBarrierReef

Is there anything else you could add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below!