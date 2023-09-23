Reddit user u/sillycanadiangoose98 asked "Guys: What’s something non-sexual that would attract you to a woman?" and I definitely swooned at a lot of the responses in the thread because they're so sweet and honest. Here is what some guys said.
1. "Being funny. I met a woman recently who did different voices to describe an interaction she’d had. It was so charming and entertaining."
3. "Deliberately dancing badly when a bad song is being played. Almost any woman can dance well or dance sexily, but to openly clown around is far more attractive. That's what actually attracted me to my wife. I later found out she wasn't trying to be funny, she was just really bad at dancing."
4. "If they have a similar sense of humor to mine, they get my jokes, and can make funny jokes themselves. If they are able to laugh at themselves and not take themselves too seriously — I swoon every time. That is more important than looks. Looks fade, personality lasts forever."
6. "A clear idea of what she wants out of life beyond a relationship."
9. "Her being an animal person. I've had multiple pets my whole life, so it's pretty much a requirement for me to be in a relationship with someone who loves animals.
11. "If she's the type of person that doesn't play mind games and is direct about how she feels."
12. "Cute aberrations, like imperfect teeth or messy hair."
"If she has one crooked tooth, I'm all about it."