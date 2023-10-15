11.

"I don't know if this applies to me. When I was younger, all I wanted was to be a good husband and a good father. Then I got married and had a kid. While I love being a dad to my now grown child and feel like I stuck the landing on the whole 'good father' bit, the same cannot be said for the 'good husband' portion of my aspirations. I mean, I wasn't a bad husband by any stretch, but I and the ex-wife were a train wreck together. Our marriage ended after only a few years. I initially assumed I'd eventually remarry. Even came close with my last girlfriend. I poured everything I had into that relationship. Gave her all I had to give, and it still wasn't enough. After all that, the idea of being married again, or even sharing time with a woman, or being part of a couple again is the last thing I want. The last thing I plan to ever do again."