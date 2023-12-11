Women Are Sharing Helpful Lessons They've Learned Through Life But Wish They Knew Sooner, And I Couldn't Agree More With Some Of These

6.

"Love isn't hard and doesn't hurt. If you're with someone who seriously hurts you, either intentionally or through carelessness, that's not love. Being in love with the right person is the easiest thing in the world. If you've got to fight to make it work, it fundamentally isn't working. Yes, there can be hard struggles, as life is hard. Supporting each other through life's hurdles can be easy. Caring about how the other person feels can be easy. If you think the person you love hurts you, (regardless of their intention) and you tell them it hurts you, they won't do it again if they really love you."