Women Are Sharing Helpful Lessons They've Learned Through Life But Wish They Knew Sooner, And I Couldn't Agree More With Some Of These

As we go through life, hindsight is always 2020. As a 30-year-old woman, it's easy for me to reflect on life and wish I did things differently or knew things sooner but that's all a part of growing and becoming more life-experienced. I love this Reddit thread I came across that asked women about valuable lessons they learned that they wish they had known when they were younger (since we all have them). Get a pen and paper out because here are some great things women shared:
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1. "You should put your feelings first. A Ted Talk I watched described how we are always so concerned about other people liking us and we mold ourselves that way, that we forget to ask ourselves if we like them."
2. "Not all women who call themselves your mentors are your allies. Some of them are insecure and are unwilling to let other women around them succeed."
3. "Don’t chase. Don’t try to convince. Don’t settle."
"I heard a quote a couple of months back and it truly changed my outlook on dating: 'I don’t chase. I attract. What belongs to me, will simply find me.' It’s not much but has helped take the pressure off of how I approach dating.'"
4. "I know this sounds cliché, but as a woman, I've found it to be deeply true and powerful — we're women, honey. We don't find the strength. The strength finds us."
"Each and every time I've had the 'I don't know how I'm going to survive this' thoughts, somehow, I find a way to keep going. How? I don't know. But I do. And I've read so, so, so many similar (or more harrowing) stories from other women. Somehow, the strength always continues to find us."