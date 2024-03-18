14 "Low-effort, High-Reward" Meals To Prepare When You Want To Save A Little Bit Of Cash

I'm someone who really enjoys eating at home — especially due to my always being money-conscious. However, with grocery prices being so high, sometimes buying ingredients and making an entire meal can get kind of pricey. I came across this Reddit thread where people were sharing their low-effort, very inexpensive meals they whip together when they're either trying to save a dollar or are short on cash. Here are some of the concoctions people shared.
1. "Ramen noodles."
2. "Hotdogs, baked beans, and rice. I've heard it called several names, but my parents called it 'beanies & weenies.'"
3. "American style goulash with hamburger, tomato sauce, and elbow macaroni. I am fully aware this is totally inauthentic from the Hungarian version, but I don't care, it's good
"My grandmother threw in corn and sometimes peas. So good."