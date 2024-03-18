Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    14 "Low-effort, High-Reward" Meals To Prepare When You Want To Save A Little Bit Of Cash

    "It makes a solid $0.30 dinner."

    Fabiana Buontempo
    by Fabiana Buontempo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm someone who really enjoys eating at home — especially due to my always being money-conscious. However, with grocery prices being so high, sometimes buying ingredients and making an entire meal can get kind of pricey. I came across this Reddit thread where people were sharing their low-effort, very inexpensive meals they whip together when they're either trying to save a dollar or are short on cash. Here are some of the concoctions people shared.

    Person carrying an empty shopping basket in a grocery store aisle
    Oscar Wong / Getty Images

    1. "Ramen noodles."

    A bowl of instant noodles with broth
    Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty Images

    u/TN2UK2019

    "I even temper in eggs and cracked pepper to make a whole Carbonara-esque experience."

    u/Wundrgizmo

    2. "Hotdogs, baked beans, and rice. I've heard it called several names, but my parents called it 'beanies & weenies.'"

    u/esoteric_enigma

    3. "American style goulash with hamburger, tomato sauce, and elbow macaroni. I am fully aware this is totally inauthentic from the Hungarian version, but I don't care, it's good

    u/llcucf80

    "My grandmother threw in corn and sometimes peas. So good."

    u/PenniesByTheMile

    4. "Toast bread, smash it down, put on pizza sauce and cheese and broil for personal pizza."

    Two slices of bread toasting in an open toaster oven
    Renita Colaco / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/FlashyImprovement5

    5. "Frying hotdogs in corn tortillas like taquitos."

    Hot dogs boiling in a pot on a stove
    Mikroman6 / Getty Images

    u/tombodat

    6. "Microwave noodles and a random collection of meat and veggies left over from other things aren't enough for a full meal."

    u/CinderrUwU

    7. "Noodles and nothing got me through college. Boil some pasta, and add a spoonful of butter and some leftover parmesan packets from a pizza delivery. If I were feeling adventurous, I’d throw some red pepper flakes in there — a solid $0.30 dinner.

    u/waffler71

    8. "Poor Man's Stew. One pound hamburger cooked in a large electric frying pan with 4-5 potatoes sliced up into chunks. Sprinkle in salt and pepper. It feeds four people for $10 or one person for three days."

    A hamburger patty cooking in a frying pan on a lit gas stove
    Drbouz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/BruteForceOpinion

    9. "Polenta with boiled potatoes with butter and a slice of cheese."

    u/oldmanout

    10. "Many nights in college I could only afford tortillas and cheese so I would make myself quesadillas. It’s still a go-to for me when I can’t think of anything else to make."

    Grilled quesadilla with melted cheese on a red plate
    Msphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Mr_Lumbergh

    11. "Spam and couscous! I also love heating it for leftovers, even though I've had coworkers act disgusted when I tell them what it is."

    u/indistrustofmerits

    12. "Kraft mac and cheese with tuna and broccoli mixed in."

    A pot of creamy macaroni and cheese being stirred with a wooden spoon
    Elizabeth Livermore / Getty Images

    u/Sweetnsourhappyhour

    13. "My grandmother's cheese spaghetti. I grew up in Puerto Rico. I don't know where she got this recipe, but she would make regular spaghetti, add in some tomato sauce, and butter, and use Kraft cheese slices, and that was the bomb."

    u/Ok-Catch-5813

    14. "I buy chicken sausages, chop them up, and cook them with eggs. Best combo."

    u/joeycraig

    Do you have an easy, inexpensive meal that you like to whip up? If so, share it with me in the comments below!