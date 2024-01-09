"Seems Silly But Is Way Less Frustrating Long Term": People Are Sharing 15 Small Things They Started Or Stopped Doing That Have Improved Their Lives

13.

"This year I finally got in the habit of being honest with everyone 100% of the time. You don’t realize how many white lies you tell people around you day to day. But it’s just a bad habit. When a coworker asks you, 'How are you?' And you say, 'Good, how are you?' out of habit, you just missed an opportunity to have a deeper conversation and make a better connection with one of your peers. Instead, tell them how you actually are. 'I’m ok, a little stressed because I spilled my coffee on the drive to work,' is how you’re actually feeling. You’d be surprised how caring most people actually are if you’re more open with people. I can’t believe how much this improved my life, conversations, and relationships with people. It makes them more open too, builds trust, and just feels good. I would find myself lying for no reason at times, when I didn’t even have to lie, just to make myself seem easier to deal with. This just makes life harder."