"Seems Silly But Is Way Less Frustrating Long Term": People Are Sharing 15 Small Things They Started Or Stopped Doing That Have Improved Their Lives

It's a new year which means it's time to ditch some of the unhealthy habits we might have been practicing last year and implement some healthier ones. Recently, I found this Reddit thread where u/cauliflora_pinia asked people to share their best, most impactful habits. The responses in the thread are pretty great — here are some of them.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1. "I just moved out of my parent's house and I was reading tips on Reddit. The best one I ever read was 'Set a timer for 10 minutes every day and clean. Once the timer ends you’re done.' You’d be surprised how much cleaning you can get done in 10 minutes."
2. "The habit of following through. What you start, finish. What you set out to learn, become the master."
3. "Deleting TikTok and watching movies without distraction on my phone. Maybe it's not everyone's problem but it helped my ADHD so well — especially not littering my brain with social media seconds after waking up."
4. "Avoiding drinking sodas and drinking more water."
5. "Putting yourself first. Saying no, and setting boundaries are all worthwhile habits and NOT selfish."
6. "Something I try to do (not perfect here) is when I make a mistake, I try not to generalize it and say things like 'I’m so stupid' or 'I can’t do anything right.' It’s one mistake. I do hundreds of things correctly every day."
7. "When I get angry or get in a heated argument, I stay silent. This saved a lot of relationships and honestly, it takes practice it's not easy to not wipe the floor with someone's dignity but overall it's worth it."
8. "I always separate my laundry after I'm done wearing it instead of after it's been on the floor or in the closet for days. Nothing is more annoying than having to flip all my socks back when I do laundry, so I just do each pair when I'm done. Seems silly but is way less frustrating long term."
9. "Edit your stuff. Owning less stuff means needing less space and using less money and energy to house and maintain items you own. I start every season with hangers backward in my closet. When I wear it, I turn the hanger around. Anything not a 'special occasion' item with a backward hanger is donated or sold through consignment. Same with other stuff in my house. If something is stored in a box and I haven't rotated it out seasonally, it gets donated or sold so someone can actually use and enjoy it."
10. "Limiting all screen time."
"Same. Got a library card over the holidays, took out a book so instead of opening up a social media app and doom scrolling, I pick up my book."