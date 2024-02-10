6.

"Get up and go to bed at the same time every day. I struggled with keeping a consistent schedule all through my 20s. I was a gamer with a very flexible WFH job and a love of nightlife and alcohol, so I was VERY much a night dweller. Now I'm in my early 30s with a baby, and if I don't go to bed at an appropriate time, it's not like I get to call a hangover day the next day."