Warm weather is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to take your spring and summer clothes out of hibernation.
While I love warm-weather fashion, some of these trends I'm already seeing are a little wild — including Free People's (dare I even call them) denim shorts they released earlier this month.
Free People recently shared an Instagram post featuring their new micro shorts. YES, MICRO SHORTS. As a tall girl, I have a difficult time finding shorts that are an appropriate length for me, and a lot of the time, I try on a regular pair of denim shorts, and they are unintentionally "micro" on me. So this trend has me and the rest of the internet SCREAMING!
I fell down a rabbit hole reading everyone's reactions to these shorts in the comment section of the brand's post. Let's just say, I want to be friends with all these commenters! 🤣 Here are some of my favorites:
I couldn't agree more!
I am cackling!
Not this commenter "buying" the shorts for their hamster!
Unfortunately, she's right!
The CVS receipt comparison!
Yes, I would do the same.
I second this!
They're not wrong!
This needs to be a slogan somewhere.
I truly wish it was a joke, too.
Free People has an entire section dedicated to micro bottoms — including micro denim shorts, micro skirts, and micro briefs on their website. The shorts seen in their Instagram post retail for around $50.
What are your thoughts on this trend? Share them all with me in the comments below!