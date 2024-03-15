Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Free People Just Released Teeny, Tiny $50 "Micro" Shorts, And The Internet's Reaction To Them Has Me Rolling On The Floor

"You're supposed to free the people, not the labia!"

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

Warm weather is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to take your spring and summer clothes out of hibernation.

Pug in a bow tie sitting on a flotation ring in a pool with someone&#x27;s hands holding onto the ring
The Dodo / Via giphy.com

While I love warm-weather fashion, some of these trends I'm already seeing are a little wild — including Free People's (dare I even call them) denim shorts they released earlier this month.

Free People recently shared an Instagram post featuring their new micro shorts. YES, MICRO SHORTS. As a tall girl, I have a difficult time finding shorts that are an appropriate length for me, and a lot of the time, I try on a regular pair of denim shorts, and they are unintentionally "micro" on me. So this trend has me and the rest of the internet SCREAMING!

I fell down a rabbit hole reading everyone's reactions to these shorts in the comment section of the brand's post. Let's just say, I want to be friends with all these commenters! 🤣 Here are some of my favorites:

Comment on social media reads, &quot;Ladies, we baking bread this summer with all this yeast&quot; with 18.7K likes
@thewoodlandwolf / Via instagram.com

I couldn't agree more!

One person commented: &quot;As a general rule, I prefer my shorts and skirts to be longer than my tampon string&quot;
@canadarachel / Via instagram.com

I am cackling!

Text: User hides shorts in folded underwear at the gynecologist. Post has 6,489 likes
@hayleybaum / Via instagram.com

Not this commenter "buying" the shorts for their hamster!

User defends purchase in comments, humorously mentioning their hamster enjoys the item, receives many likes
@sherrizles / Via instagram.com

Unfortunately, she's right!

Another person commented &quot;There isn&#x27;t enough Monistat in the world for these shorts to exist
@nicolewalters / Via instagram.com

The CVS receipt comparison!

Instagram comment by user melissapapock joking about a CVS receipt being much longer than the short&#x27;s inseam
@melissapapock / Via instagram.com

Yes, I would do the same.

This comment says, &quot;If you wear these to my house I&#x27;m disinfecting where you sat&quot;
@michellesfunny / Via instagram.com

I second this!

Listen. I&#x27;m 46 years old. I am not interested in my labia entering the room before I do. I&#x27;m too old for this shit
@stephaniehowell / Via instagram.com

They're not wrong!

Comment by user &#x27;manadamiano&#x27; joking about laughter causing accidental urination
@mandadamiano / Via instagram.com

This needs to be a slogan somewhere.

Comment by megapatrickmusic saying &quot;You&#x27;re supposed to Free the people, not the labia&quot; with 911 likes
@megpatrickmusic / Via instagram.com

I truly wish it was a joke, too.

Social media comment by user &#x27;amandaeensing&#x27; expressing surprise that a post wasn&#x27;t an April Fool&#x27;s joke despite it being March
@amandaensing / Via instagram.com

Free People has an entire section dedicated to micro bottoms — including micro denim shorts, micro skirts, and micro briefs on their website. The shorts seen in their Instagram post retail for around $50.

Two poses of a model in a lacy black top, boots, and a model in a white tee with a leather jacket
Free People / Via freepeople.com

What are your thoughts on this trend? Share them all with me in the comments below!