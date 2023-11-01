Traveling with your family is a special and memorable time.
However, there's no denying that regardless of where you go — whether it be a roadtrip or a trip that involves a flight — it's expensive to travel, especially with an entire family.
So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: What is the most affordable vacation spot you've ever taken your family to? I'd also love to know how you found these affordable vacation spots.
Maybe you learned of a cute, quaint town thanks to social media, and it ended up making for a great family vacation that was more on the affordable side.
Perhaps you visited a coveted destination that's been on your travel list but you went about it in an affordable way.
Or maybe instead of traveling overseas with your little ones, you found a more affordable (and less far) location that gave you European vibes but without the hefty travel cost.
Whatever your affordable vacation spot is, tell me all about it in the comments below or in this anonymous form!
Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.