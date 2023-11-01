  • Add Yours badge

Parents, Share With Me Your Favorite Affordable Family Vacation Destination And How You Found It

Not every family vacation has to break the bank.

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

Traveling with your family is a special and memorable time.

family in a car together
Momo Productions / Getty Images

However, there's no denying that regardless of where you go — whether it be a roadtrip or a trip that involves a flight — it's expensive to travel, especially with an entire family.

father and son waiting at an airport gate with their luggage
Isabel Pavia / Getty Images

So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask: What is the most affordable vacation spot you've ever taken your family to? I'd also love to know how you found these affordable vacation spots.

Maybe you learned of a cute, quaint town thanks to social media, and it ended up making for a great family vacation that was more on the affordable side.

a quaint town
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Perhaps you visited a coveted destination that's been on your travel list but you went about it in an affordable way.

a woman looking at her laptop sitting at a desk
Insta_photos / Getty Images

Or maybe instead of traveling overseas with your little ones, you found a more affordable (and less far) location that gave you European vibes but without the hefty travel cost.

parents with a child on a boat
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

Whatever your affordable vacation spot is, tell me all about it in the comments below or in this anonymous form!

Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post. 