If You Have Experience Freezing Your Eggs, Undergoing IVF Treatment, Or Any Other Fertility Treatment, I'd Love To Learn More

This is a safe space, and your story can help many people.

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

As a 30-year-old woman, it's fair to say I'm at the age where society is already putting pressure on me and my uterus, considering my gyno has already asked me at my last check-up if I'm thinking about kids, my friends are talking about egg-freezing, and so on.

Person in hospital gown sitting on a bed with one leg dangling off the side
Sdi Productions / Getty Images

Despite what we might've learned in sex ed back in the day, getting pregnant is not very easy for a lot of people.

Two people conversing while sitting on a couch, one with legs crossed
Momo Productions / Getty Images

In the United States, about one in four women (26%) have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, according to the CDC

So, I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask people who feel comfortable enough to share your experience.

Maybe you and your partner are having trouble conceiving, so you just started your IVF journey, and it's more difficult than you could have imagined.

couple holding hands as they sit across from a doctor
Vm / Getty Images

After a year of trying, maybe you and your partner chose to explore donor options.

Perhaps you have endometriosis, which can cause fertility issues, so you are choosing the surrogacy option.

"Between 30–50% of people with endometriosis may experience infertility," according to Massachusetts General Hospital

Or maybe you just started the process of freezing your eggs, and your experience is much different than what you expected.

Woman in a hospital bed looking to the side with an IV stand in the background
Suriyapong Thongsawang / Getty Images

Maybe you froze your eggs years ago and are now ready to get pregnant but are still having trouble conceiving.

Person holding a negative pregnancy test with a visible result window
Kdp / Getty Images

Maybe both freezing your eggs and IVF are out of your budget, so you're exploring your other options now.

Person typing on a laptop keyboard, focus on hands with a ring on one finger, laptop on a marble surface
Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Lastly, if you feel comfortable sharing, what emotions have you felt during this journey? What has the emotional toll been? What has helped or hasn’t helped? Share it all with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below!