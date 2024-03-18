If You Have Experience Freezing Your Eggs, Undergoing IVF Treatment, Or Any Other Fertility Treatment, I'd Love To Learn More

As a 30-year-old woman, it's fair to say I'm at the age where society is already putting pressure on me and my uterus, considering my gyno has already asked me at my last check-up if I'm thinking about kids, my friends are talking about egg-freezing, and so on.
Despite what we might've learned in sex ed back in the day, getting pregnant is not very easy for a lot of people.
So, I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask people who feel comfortable enough to share your experience.
Maybe you and your partner are having trouble conceiving, so you just started your IVF journey, and it's more difficult than you could have imagined.
After a year of trying, maybe you and your partner chose to explore donor options.
Perhaps you have endometriosis, which can cause fertility issues, so you are choosing the surrogacy option.
"Between 30–50% of people with endometriosis may experience infertility," according to Massachusetts General Hospital.